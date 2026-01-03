Tech Herfrica’s work with rural women earns continental recognition

For thousands of rural women and girls across Nigeria, access to technology has moved from distant promise to lived reality. That quiet but transformative shift was given continental recognition recently as Tech Herfrica emerged winner of the Best Digital Inclusion Initiative 2025 – Africa at the MEA Business Awards.

The award places a spotlight on an organisation that has built its work around one core idea: digital inclusion must translate into economic power, dignity, and long-term opportunity for women who have historically been left behind.

Founded in 2023 by public policy expert Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Tech Herfrica was created in response to the widening digital and financial gap facing rural women, girls, and young people. In many of the communities where it operates, limited access to technology has meant restricted access to markets, information, and income.

According to Bibowei-Osuobeni, “This recognition is not about us as an organisation. It belongs to the women and girls who show up every day eager to learn, to grow, and to rewrite what is possible for their lives. Digital inclusion is not just about devices or internet access; it is about unlocking opportunity, confidence, and economic resilience.”

At the heart of Tech Herfrica’s impact is EquipHer4Growth, its flagship programme that delivers hands-on digital and financial literacy training directly within rural communities. Often conducted in local languages, the sessions are designed to be practical and immediately applicable. Participants learn how to use smartphones and digital tools to manage finances, access information, promote their businesses, and connect with broader markets.

For many women, it is their first structured exposure to digital tools. The outcomes, according to programme data, include increased income, improved self-confidence, and stronger participation in both local and online economies.

Beyond training, Tech Herfrica has tackled one of the biggest barriers facing rural women entrepreneurs: market access. Through HerLocal

Market, an e-commerce platform, women farmers and traders are connected to buyers beyond their immediate communities. The platform reduces post-harvest losses, improves pricing power, and creates new income streams for women who are often excluded from formal value chains.

One beneficiary, a rural produce trader, described the change simply: “Before, I sold only to people who passed my stall. Now, my goods reach buyers I have never met. I earn more, and I plan better for my family.”

The MEA Business Awards celebrate organisations across the Middle East and Africa that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and measurable impact. For Tech Herfrica, the honour reinforces a growing international profile. In 2023, the organisation received the SDG Digital Game Changers Award (People Category) from the International Telecommunication Union at the United Nations Headquarters, recognising its role in advancing inclusive digital solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.