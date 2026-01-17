Undermining other women’s success is fear dressed up in good manners

Women are anything but one-dimensional, and though sometimes caught in the tumultuous currents of financial challenges and personal journeys, we aspire for more, whether in our careers, relationships, or personal growth. However, systems designed to support ambition can often feel like barriers for us, the resilient women, creating an environment where our aspirations clash with external limitations.

This struggle can lead to a painful acceptance of less than what we deserve, with fear creeping in. Instead of thriving, many of us find ourselves settling, throwing in the towel, constrained by societal expectations and financial realities that undermine our ambitions. Yet within this complex landscape, there remains a determination among some of us to rise above challenges, to face adversity head on, and to redefine what it means to not give up. We understand that seeking something greater means stepping out of our rational space, leaving logic behind, taking the most significant leap required, and embracing the irrational territory of belief with high stakes, all while finding inspiration in women who have achieved the impossible.

Seeing successful women up close is a game changer, it gives us the substance to take those irrational leaps. It helps build the unshakeable confidence we need to elevate ourselves to the next level, the point where we realise we can’t do it all alone and where humility becomes essential. We acknowledge that our current skills might not cut it anymore.

So we look to those women who are shattering barriers and redefining standards, even when they face backlash from others. For those of us who recognise and value their achievements, the focus shifts to learning from their journeys.

Today, high-performing women, from Fortune 500 CEOs to pioneering entrepreneurs, share their methodologies, decision-making frameworks, and daily disciplines through digital platforms, masterclasses, and transparent leadership. This access redefines what it means to succeed. Their stories resonate so well because they reflect the everyday struggles and triumphs of women everywhere. Their achievements are rarely accidental, they are the result of rigorous, repeatable discipline that can be adapted and applied by anyone, proving that resilience and ambition can rewrite narratives. They don’t romanticise success, behind each triumph lies a story of hardship and rejection, faced with unwavering determination. These women show exactly what we are capable of.

The mindset of waiting and seeing is behind us. We no longer have to wait, as access and proximity are no longer barriers. Women are generously sharing their blueprints for success, and now is the time for us to lift each other up and embrace the opportunities that are within our reach.

We must do better and support one another. Undermining or dismissing another woman’s success does not strengthen us; in fact, it has the opposite effect, slowing the progress we’re all striving for.

