WIMBIZ 2025: Calls for women to own, walk, nurture a new era of leadership

Leadership, ambition, and resilience converged over two days at the 24th Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Annual Conference, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the theme “O.W.N – Own, Walk, Nurture,” thousands of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across Nigeria and the diaspora gathered to reflect, inspire, and strategise on taking ownership of their journeys while driving national transformation.

In his goodwill address, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to women’s leadership, equity, and inclusion as central to sustainable development. Commending WIMBIZ for its 24-year legacy, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, noted that the platform has empowered over 15,000 women through mentorship, capacity-building, and leadership development initiatives, calling it “one of Africa’s most respected voices for women’s contribution to growth and innovation.”

The Governor stressed that leadership extends beyond ambition, requiring stewardship, humility, and legacy-building. “Progress is impossible without leadership and creativity,” he said. He urged women to take ownership of their paths, lead with conviction, and create ladders for others to rise. Highlighting Lagos State’s progress in women’s representation, he revealed that over 40percent of his executive council members and more than half of the state’s permanent secretaries are women, describing this as “an unprecedented milestone in governance.”

Sanwo-Olu announced plans to introduce unconscious bias awareness tools and gender sensitivity frameworks across ministries to promote equitable hiring and inclusive leadership. He also highlighted women’s critical role in economic growth, noting that women lead nearly 60 percent of Lagos’ 3.5 million MSMEs, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP. He concluded with a rallying call: “When women rise, economies grow; when women lead, communities thrive; and when women own, walk, and nurture, nations transform.”

Setting the tone for the conference, Chairperson Hon. Justice Amina Augie Rtd., encouraged women to live to their true selves and fully own their journeys. “Authenticity is not optional; it is the foundation upon which impact is built,” she noted.

The keynote address was delivered by former World Bank Treasurer and pioneering Nigerian economist Arunma Oteh, returning to the WIMBIZ stage 14 years after her last lecture. She challenged women to embrace deliberate ownership of their personal and collective journeys, linking leadership directly to national development.

“I’m pleased to be back here after my annual lecture 14 years ago, but I’m even more excited about what WIMBIZ has achieved since then 340,000 women impacted, 78,000 families touched, and 10,000 young girls mentored under the ‘Next Generation’ program. What you’ve built is nothing short of transformational.”

Oteh emphasised that Nigeria’s economic and social challenges can only be addressed if women are given equal opportunities to lead in politics, business, and governance. “Indeed, we do need to own our journeys and we must all own the collective journey of unleashing Nigeria’s extraordinary potential.”

Highlighting the country’s poor global ranking in women’s political representation, Oteh noted: “Nigeria ranks 143 out of 144 countries in women’s political representation. We have no female president, no female vice president, no female senate president, and only four female senators out of 109. That is unacceptable.”

She challenged women to prepare for the 2027 elections, warning, “The men are already organising for 2027. So, what are you doing in preparation? Are you registered? Do you have your PVCs? How will you ensure your votes count?”

Drawing from her own journey as a global finance leader, Oteh shared her leadership philosophy anchored on four attributes: Character, Competence, Compassion, and Courage. “These four Cs define authentic leadership. They are the same principles that guided me as Treasurer of the World Bank and continue to guide me today.”

She urged women to invest in self-development, nurture networks, and cultivate excellence as a lifestyle. “Define success on your own terms. No one else can do your push-ups for you. Take responsibility for your life, your purpose, and your impact.”

Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, reflected on her two-year journey at the helm of the organisation, describing it as “an amazing and eye-opening experience.” She reaffirmed WIMBIZ’s mission to inspire and empower women to attain leadership positions across sectors, acknowledging progress yet noting that “if bridging the gender gap in leadership were easy, we would have crossed that border already, but the journey continues.” Under her leadership, WIMBIZ has fostered collaboration and advocacy, forming the Women in Leadership Coalition with WISCAR and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, targeting at least 35 percent female representation on corporate boards and in federal and state cabinets.

Akingbohungbe also highlighted the need for progressive labour reforms, including a minimum of 16 weeks maternity leave with full pay and two weeks paternity leave, emphasising that care is a shared responsibility, not just for the woman alone.

Institutional milestones under her tenure include acquiring WIMBIZ’s headquarters and a hectare of land on the Lekki-Epe Expressway for a future WIMBIZ Resource Facility, ensuring sustainable leadership preparation for women.

Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, delivered a candid reflection on identity, self-acceptance, and authenticity, urging women to silence their inner critics and embrace their God-given worth. Sharing her personal journey of struggle and transformation, she recounted, “By my mid-twenties, I believed that if I couldn’t measure up to my family, how could I add anything to the world? I thought I had no value. I believed that and that was my story.

“The journey from that anxious young lady to the woman standing before you today is more than a story of personal transformation it is a testament to the untapped potential within every woman to rewrite her story and create a new chapter at any time.”

She encouraged women to detach identity from external validations like career or marriage, emphasising that “success should not be the source of your silence or insecurity. You are already capable. You are already enough. It’s time to silence the inner critic, let your light shine brightly, and pull another sister up as you rise. That’s how we’ll change things.”

Newly appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ebisan Akinsayan, pledged to sustain WIMBIZ’s legacy of impact and expand its influence across Africa. “We intend to deepen our impact and our reach, and to continue being a defining voice for women not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world,” she said, emphasising the organisation’s role in driving continuous change.

Across four plenary sessions, thought leaders shared strategies for economic empowerment, personal development, wellness, and intergenerational collaboration. At “The Wealth Playbook: Women, Economic Power & Sustainability,” Sola Adesakin, Lead Coach and Founder of Smart Stewards; Richmond Bassey, Co-Founder and CEO of Bamboo; Natalie Beinisch, Co-Founder of Circular Economy Innovation Partnership; Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard; Olaitan Martins, Group Executive, Corporate Banking Directorate, FirstBank of Nigeria; and Adetumi Atayero, Head of Mutual Funds at Chapel Hill Denham, explored financial literacy, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

In “Leading from the Inside Out: Balancing Ambition, Vulnerability & Purpose,” Iphie Chuks-Adizue, Managing Director, Africa, Global Citizen; Dr. Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nigeria Bottling Company; Hilda Manyo-Dickson, Treasury Manager, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria; and Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment Channels, MultiChoice Group, urged women to embrace vulnerability as strength and align ambition with purpose.

The session “In Her Lane: Thriving Outside the Spotlight” featured Chioma Ude, Founder and CEO of AFRIFF and AFCM; Ruqayya Tofa-Basheer, Entrepreneur and Sustainability Expert; Nonye Nweke, Founder and Executive Director, The Cerebral Palsy Center Nigeria; and Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director, GB Foods, who highlighted the value of resilience and purpose-driven work beyond public recognition.

“Wellness as a Journey, Not a Destination” saw Ebunoluwa Collins, Co-Founder and COO, Blueroomcare; Mosunmola Dosunmu, Founder, Menopause Support Initiative; Bunmi George, CEO, Shredder Gang; Dr. Agility Obi-Ihesie, Consultant Pathologist and Founder, Dr. Purejoie Skincare & Wellness; and Unoma Grant, Executive Director and Chief Sustainability Officer, champion holistic wellbeing as an intentional lifestyle.

Lastly, “Rethink, Reframe, Revitalise: The Power of Intergenerational Collaboration” featured Eni Adeoluwa, Olusiji Adeyinka, Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank; Dr. Morenike Molehin, Founder and CEO, Oak and Teak Interiors; Adesuwa Onyenokwe, journalist and communication coach; and Iroghama Ogbeifun, MD/CEO, Starzs Investments Company Ltd., who stressed mentorship, mutual respect, and collaboration as drivers of shared progress across generations.

The conference also celebrated trailblazing women in law, honouring First Female President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dame Priscilla Kuye; First Female Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloma Mukthar GCON; First Female SAN of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke CON; First Female Chief Judge of High Court of Nigeria, Rose Nonyem Ukeje OFR; and First Deaf Female Lawyer in Nigeria, Catherine Edeh.