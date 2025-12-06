Winners emerge at 17th ELOY Awards

The 17th Global ELOY Awards delivered a high-impact showcase of excellence on Saturday night, reinforcing its position as a premier platform spotlighting women who are shaping industries and driving social and economic transformation across Africa. The ceremony, held under the theme “The Year of the Confidently Audacious Woman,” amplified narratives of innovation, leadership, and visibility, with honourees drawn from sectors spanning entrepreneurship, media, agriculture, technology, wellness, finance, and the creative economy.

This year’s edition not only celebrated women pushing boundaries but also acknowledged influential male allies. A standout moment of the evening was the recognition of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who received the ELOY HE4SHE Award for his consistent advocacy for gender equality and his contributions to advancing women-focused policies and initiatives.

The awards spotlighted a diverse and dynamic cohort of achievers. Victory Wilson emerged as ELOY Event Host of the Year, recognised for her compelling stage management and polished delivery. Dr. Kate Isa received the ELOY Recognition Award for Science and Innovation for her leadership in laboratory innovation and science education. In the agriculture category, Adaora Akojuru of Beta Agric and Affiong Williams of Reel Fruits were jointly honoured, underscoring the sector’s rising female-led transformation.

Beyond the headline categories, the night celebrated excellence across journalism, tech innovation, humanitarian leadership, creative arts, wellness, culinary arts, and fashion, reflecting the multifaceted impact of women across industries.

Winners include: Real Estate & Construction: Candace Ebhomielen-Uaboi, MD/CEO, BlueDutch Limited; Tech: Nkemdilim Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd; Print Media Journalist: Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha, BusinessDay; Creative Arts (Acting): Sonia Uche; Hair Business (Sponsored by Lush Hair): Koyinsola Vera-Cruz, Tresses Lagos; Public Relations: Omawumi Ogbe, GLG Communications; Arts: Ibukun Ajagbe (IBQuake); Culinary Arts: Ngozi Adighotu, Hungrillville Kitchen; Wellness: Chioma Fakorede, Olamma Care Foundation; On-Air Personality: Esther Nwankwo (Baby Lawyer), Yanga 89.9FM.

Others are: TV Personality: Ojy Okpe, Arise TV; Event Host: Victory Wilson; Brand that Supports Women Empowerment: Wema Bank – SARA by Wema; YouTube Filmmaker: Sonia Uche; Agric/Agropreneur: Affiong Williams (Reel Fruits); Adaora Akojuru (Beta Agric Ventures Limited); Fashion (Sponsored by Wema Bank – SARA by Wema): Mrs. Yewande Zaccheus, Eventful Ltd / The Fashion Souk; Recognition for Science and Innovation: Dr. Kate Isa, The Katchey Group; Visionary Leader Award: Omoyemi Akerele, Lagos Fashion Week / Style House Files; Entrepreneurship: Elizabeth Elohor, Beth Model Africa; Education: Dr. Ronke Adeniyi (RonkePosh), LePoshe School; Legacy Builder Award: Tara Fela-Durotoye; Recognition for Digital Film Innovation: Ruth Kadiri; HE4SHE Recognition Award: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Founder of the ELOY Awards and CEO of Exquisite Magazine, Dr. Tewa Onasanya, reiterated the platform’s mission to accelerate the visibility of women’s achievements. “This year’s awards reaffirm our mission to spotlight women who are breaking barriers, building legacies, and leading with courage. The 2025 nominees and winners remind us that women across Africa are unstoppable when given visibility and support,” she said.

Now in its 17th year, the Global ELOY Awards continues to consolidate its influence as a continental catalyst for women’s empowerment, strengthening networks that fuel inclusion, leadership progression, and economic advancement.