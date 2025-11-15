WISCAR 2025 conference to spotlight women’s leadership gap, policy reforms in Nigeria

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) has announced its 2025 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, calling for urgent action to bridge the widening gap between gender equity commitments and implementation in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

The 17th edition of the conference, scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at The Civic Centre, Lagos, will convene under the theme “Claiming Our Future: Women in Leadership and Policy Transformation,” bringing together leaders from government, corporate society, and civil society to chart practical pathways for advancing women’s representation in governance and decision-making.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikoyi, Lagos, the Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, described the conference as a pivotal moment for translating national gender equity commitments into measurable outcomes, particularly as the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“At WISCAR, we believe women are not just participants in nation-building; they are architects of transformation,” Oyagbola said. “The future we seek will not be handed to us we must claim it through leadership, mentorship, and collective action.”

Oyagbola lamented that despite the federal government’s commitment to achieving 35 per cent female representation in political and public offices by 2027, women continue to be underrepresented across key leadership spaces.

According to data presented at the conference, women currently hold 16.7 per cent of federal cabinet positions and fewer than 10 per cent of elective offices nationwide. Only two states Kwara and Kaduna, have achieved gender-balanced executive councils, while women hold only 3.7 per cent of local government chairmanships, a sharp decline from 10 per cent recorded before the implementation of local government autonomy reforms.

In contrast, the private sector offers a more promising picture. Women now account for 31.1 per cent of board seats across the NGX30 index, with all top-30 listed companies including at least one female board member. Five of these companies are led by female chief executives — the first time in Nigeria’s corporate business history.

“These milestones demonstrate that when policy frameworks are coupled with accountability and leadership intent, tangible progress becomes inevitable,” Oyagbola noted.

A major highlight of the 2025 conference will be the graduation of 105 mentees from the inaugural cohort of the Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP), supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Oyagbola added that the WILMP model will soon be replicated in other sectors such as engineering, finance, and media, describing mentorship as “not just a career tool but a national development strategy.”

WISCAR’s Executive Secretary, Ekemini Akpakpan, disclosed that the organisation has produced over 600 graduates across its mentoring tracks, reflecting its growing impact on women’s professional advancement.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, will deliver the keynote address. Oyagbola praised Ogunsola as embodying “the spirit of our theme a woman who has claimed her space and is transforming an institution with excellence, courage, and integrity.”

Other distinguished speakers include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru; and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Dr. Tayo Aduloju.

A high-powered panel will include Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank; Funke Amobi, Deputy Head of Operations, Stanbic IBTC; Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Abosede George-Ogan, Executive Director, WILAN; and Hauwa Haliru-Hassan, CEO, Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum Secretariat.

Conference Organising Chair, Tokunboh George-Taylor, said this year’s edition will feature fireside chats with the keynote speaker, providing attendees with insights into her leadership journey and networking sessions designed to foster dialogue and mentorship. “Having that personal story being told is one of the things we get out of the conference. It’s a day of learning, networking, and shared experiences,” she said.

WISCAR will introduce the Ambassador and Mrs. A.I. Atta HeForShe Award for Integrity, Leadership and Allyship, recognising men who actively champion gender inclusion, and the Prof. Grace Alele-Williams Alumni Impact Award, celebrating outstanding WISCAR alumni driving change in their industries.

Oyagbola said the awards reinforce the message that “advancing women’s leadership is not a women’s cause alone but a shared mission that demands partnership between men and women.”

WISCAR has joined forces with the Women in Leadership Coalition, which includes WILAN, WIMBIZ, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to advance a unified agenda focused on three critical reforms: modern labour reform guaranteeing 16 weeks of paid maternity leave and 14 days of paid paternity leave; at least 35 percent women on boards and in executive management of listed companies; and 35 percent female representation in federal and state cabinets.

“These reforms are essential to achieving genuine gender balance and building institutions that reflect the diversity, competence, and leadership potential of our nation,” Oyagbola said.

As part of pre-conference activities, WISCAR will host its Annual Leadership and Mentoring Awards and a wellness-focused networking session for mentors and mentees. The event will feature talks on wellness and skin care from medical professionals, creating what Ekemini described as “a very safe space” for community building.

George-Taylor noted that the organisation partners with hospitals annually to provide relevant wellness talks, reflecting WISCAR’s holistic approach to women’s empowerment.