With Traxis, Ijeoma Okonkwo drives indigenous innovation, economic growth

Entrepreneurship stands at the hub of creativity, resilience, and innovation that strengthens the nation’s economy, hence to amplify the voices of those driving Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Traxis Magazine led to the launch of.

At the event which held recently in Lagos, where key industry voices highlighted how women are shaping business narratives and creating value across sectors.

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Traxis Magazine, Ijeoma Okonkwo, said the publication was conceived to amplify the stories of entrepreneurs who are building indigenous brands and contributing to national development. According to her, Traxis was born out of a desire to offer visibility and growth opportunities to hardworking business owners often limited by access to funds and exposure.

“As someone who has seen the hard work that goes into building a business, I realized that many entrepreneurs, after participating in exhibitions or trade shows, gain visibility only for a short period. I wanted to change that. Traxis is about telling their stories, amplifying their work, and connecting them to investors and global markets.”

She explained that the magazine spotlights businesses that are 100 percent indigenous those sourcing raw materials locally and transforming them into world-class products. “Nigeria is a blessed nation with immense resources, and people are turning these into beautiful things. Our job is to make sure the world sees them.”

Okonkwo further disclosed plans to extend Traxis beyond print into digital storytelling and strategic partnerships that elevate African brands globally. “We’re launching documentaries on YouTube and working on collaborations with airlines so passengers can watch stories of African entrepreneurs in-flight. We’re also distributing Traxis across embassies, airports, high-end hotels, and lounges to reach high-net-worth individuals who understand and can invest in these brands,” she said.

Highlighting the crucial role of women in entrepreneurship, Okonkwo noted that women have become key economic contributors through their ingenuity and perseverance. “Women do a lot of work. They are resourceful and able to create something out of nothing,” she stated. “It’s not about gender for us, but about the value people bring. Still, the truth is, women are leading in this space and deserve recognition.”

Also speaking at the event, Founder and Chief Happiness Officer of Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka, emphasised the importance of women entrepreneurs as role models. “It’s very important for women to see role models who are working hard and building. Being Nigerian is the best thing in the world. What good would it do for us not to build the Nigeria of our dreams?”

Adeyinka encouraged entrepreneurs to remain steadfast, mentally prepared, and resilient in their pursuits. “You need to show up for your dream, building a business is a serious matter. If I can, you can,” she added.

Co-founder of The Milkbooster, Chibueze Obinwanne said that innovation in maternal and child health reflects the broader potential of indigenous entrepreneurship to solve real problems. He explained that The Milkbooster, a breastfeeding support company, was established to help mothers who struggle with lactation and to reduce infant mortality. “It’s painful for a mom to carry a baby for nine months only for the child to have no food. That’s the problem we solve,” he said.

Obinwanne noted that since launching Nigeria’s first human milk bank in 2022, the company has faced infrastructure challenges but continues to find solutions. “Electricity and poor cold-chain logistics are major issues, but we’ve found ways to ensure our systems stay running. We need more support and collection centers nationwide,” he added.