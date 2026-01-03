Womanifesto condemns attack on women protesters at Kwara govt. house

A coalition of women organisations, Womanifesto has condemned the violent attack on women who staged a peaceful protest at the Kwara State Government House recently, describing the incident as a troubling failure of the state’s duty to protect its citizens particularly women seeking safety and justice.

The women had gathered to draw attention to the worsening insecurity in Oke-Ode, where residents have faced repeated attacks and abductions. Many of the protesters were relatives of those kidnapped, some of whom have reportedly been in captivity for months.

In a statement signed by the Co-Convener, Womanifesto, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi on behalf of over 300 women groups, it reads that the protest was not political but deeply personal. “These women were not agitators or criminals. They were wives, mothers and caregivers whose lives have been upended by insecurity. Their presence at the Government House was a cry for help.”

That cry, the organisation said, was met with violence. Video footage widely circulated on social media shows men wielding canes chasing and beating the women within the Government House premises, while police officers present allegedly failed to intervene. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

“Any attack on peaceful protesters especially within a government facility is indefensible. It raises serious questions about accountability and the vulnerability of women who speak out.”

The group acknowledged the swift public response by the Kwara State Governor, who distanced himself from the attack. However, Womanifesto stressed that public condemnation alone is insufficient. “Condemnation without accountability only emboldens perpetrators. If those responsible are not identified and prosecuted, women will become increasingly afraid to speak out, and this pattern of violence will continue.”

Womanifesto said it is in direct contact with several of the affected women, who have recounted experiences of physical assault, harassment and humiliation. The organisation described the women’s trauma as “real and ongoing,” noting that such treatment has no place in a democratic society.

The coalition issued a series of demands, including a public explanation of how the attack occurred, the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those involved, and a detailed report from the Kwara State Commissioner of Police explaining why security personnel failed to protect the protesters.

It also called for urgent, transparent action to address insecurity in Oke-Ode and provide support for families affected by abductions. “We reiterate that if hoodlums are allowed to act with impunity, women already disproportionately affected by insecurity will continue to suffer in silence”

Womanifesto reaffirmed its solidarity with the women of Oke-Ode and pledged to continue engaging authorities until justice is served. “The brutalisation of women seeking protection is unacceptable. Silence is not an option. Accountability is non-negotiable,” the group said.