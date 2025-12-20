Women are female first

Despite the relentless pressure to be everywhere and do everything, women are fundamentally female first and seeing successful women up close can be a transformative experience. Their stories of entrepreneurship, prioritising self-care, and taking charge empower us to invest in ourselves unapologetically and strive for our best versions. These moments often unfold at gatherings, where we come together to alleviate stress and gain perspective. While the world may seem to prefer its women exhausted, I believe that God desires something different for women.

Our essence truly thrives in community, and I was honored to speak at the Gathering 2025, a network of diverse women with one purpose, to encounter God and be elevated in every way. As a woman of faith, I recognise that some often view faith-filled women are best when they are gentle, submissive, and nurturing. However, I aim to challenge this limiting narrative. Women of faith can embody strength, assertiveness, and ambition while still reflecting their divine purpose. What flows from them is love, not pretense. They don’t aspire to be superhuman, they seek acceptance in their authenticity without feeling guilty. They believe they are called to be leaders, wealth brokers, innovators, and pioneers in their fields standing tall in their convictions.

For me, these gatherings highlight the multifaceted roles women play, because ambition does not diminish compassion. Their commitment to purpose is anything but substandard, they are not selfish, self-absorbed, or disobedient. Their service to purpose includes serving themselves, and that’s perfectly valid. Every woman deserves to be included in her journey to the next level, her name should be on that list too. If collaboration is necessary, it should come with ease, not added pressure that she contradicts the essence of a woman of faith because she certainly doesn’t.

Where a woman stands today is not her forever place, she deserves the freedom to evolve in a supportive environment, a community that believes in her, sees her potential, and propels her to achieve it. Her dreams should not be mere whispers in the wind but bold declarations of her intentions.

Life for women is often defined by the concept of “having it all.” Too frequently women hear that this ideal is unattainable, creating a feast or famine mindset. If “having it all” feels out of reach, it can leave one feeling as though they have nothing. Gatherings like these enable women to confront limiting beliefs, reminding them that they don’t have to face life’s challenges alone and that it’s not all or nothing. They empower women to make choices today that honor their needs for tomorrow. I commend the courage of Susan Deborah, the conference convener, whose determination to empower women of faith is truly inspiring.

No woman’s life is linear, it flows, changes, and evolves over time. It is an ongoing process, and women need to be patient with themselves. Together, we can rise and plan in a world that often seeks to dim our light for wanting more. I question who decided that women want it all, and even if some do, who determines what “all” truly means? Ultimately, I believe it’s about having choices, choices that encompass all women, including those of faith.

Sarah Stephen is a Luxury Real Estate Advisor advocating for women’s financial freedom.