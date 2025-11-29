Women of Rubies concludes Media Visibility Bootcamp 5.0

Women of Rubies has successfully concluded the fifth edition of its Media Visibility Bootcamp, a transformative two-day capacity-building programme designed to equip women with the tools, confidence, and influence needed to amplify their voices and lead with clarity. The highly anticipated event brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and purpose-driven women from around the world for deep learning on storytelling, visibility strategy, leadership, communication, and personal branding.

This year’s edition, themed “From Visibility to Leadership: Turning Influence into Impact,” opened with a keynote address from The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Canada’s Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism. In her message, the Minister congratulated Women of Rubies for “creating a platform that supports women and strengthens their leadership capacity.” She noted that programmes like the Media Visibility Bootcamp remain essential for empowering women to speak with confidence, shape their narratives, and access opportunities that foster long-term success. She further emphasized that leadership is not only an individual pursuit but a collective responsibility, adding that “we must continue to build a world where every woman can thrive, be seen, and be heard.”

Her words set a powerful tone for the weekend, laying the foundation for two days of rich insights, shared experiences, and actionable strategies. Day 1 featured presentations from communication and leadership experts including Andrea Carter, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, and Tope Mark-Odigie, followed by a thought-provoking panel session with Urmi Hossain and Tobore Anne Emorhokpor. The discussions explored personal storytelling, emotional resilience, overcoming visibility fears, and how women can claim space in leadership and media.

Day 2 continued with equally high-impact sessions led by Sola Oduwole, Adejisola Adetiba (Lady ABHA), and Nifemi Fagbohun. The final panel brought together Omoshalewa Onayemi, Faith Oloruntoba, and Jessica Campbell, who examined visibility from the lenses of technology, global influence, and personal credibility. Speakers encouraged participants to show up with intention, embrace their uniqueness, and use visibility as a tool for expanding influence and unlocking opportunities.

In her reflection on the event, speaker Faith Oloruntoba described the Bootcamp as “an incredibly impactful experience,” emphasising the depth of engagement, vulnerability, and shared stories within the room. She noted that the Women of Rubies team “curated a meaningful, high-quality experience that not only empowers women to show up confidently but also reminds speakers why our voices matter.” She expressed her gratitude for being part of the programme and her willingness to support future editions.

Founder of Women of Rubies and convener of the Bootcamp, Esther Ijewere, also shared her thoughts, highlighting the significance of the cohort. She explained that this edition reinforced the truth that visibility is not merely about being seen but about leading with purpose, courage, and service. According to her, “This cohort reminded us that visibility is not about spotlight—it is about impact. The women who joined us showed extraordinary bravery, intentionality, and hunger to grow. Our mission remains to help women tell their stories boldly, lead confidently, and build platforms that will outlive us.”

The 2025 edition of the Bootcamp was supported by a network of media and community partners including Olorisupergal, Montreal Vendors, Naijapreneur Canada, Leading Ladies Connect, Teo Afrocarib Market Inc., and

NaijaMarketDay, all contributing to the event’s wide reach and accessibility.

With hundreds of women trained across five cohorts, the Women of Rubies Media Visibility Bootcamp continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading visibility and leadership development programmes for women globally.

The replay of this year’s edition is now available at womenofrubies.com/mvbc5 for those who wish to revisit the

sessions or access the content for the first time.

Women of Rubies remains committed to amplifying women’s voices, bridging visibility gaps, and supporting women in leadership across diverse sectors.