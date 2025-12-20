WRAHP trains media professionals on ethical reporting of SGBV cases

The Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP), managers of the Ireti Resource Centre, has trained media practitioners in Lagos and Edo States on strengthening ethical reporting, follow-up, and documentation of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases.

The training was implemented under WRAHP’s project titled “Scaling up Access to Justice–Related Social Services for Women and Girls Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Lagos and Edo States,” with support from the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC II).

A total of 20 journalists and media representatives drawn from media organisations across Lagos and Edo States participated in the programme. The sessions were designed to improve the quality of SGBV reporting while ensuring survivor-centered, ethical, and rights-based media engagement.

Speaking at the training, Executive Director, WRAHP, Mrs. Bose Ironsi, emphasised the critical role of the media in advancing access to justice for survivors:

“The media plays a powerful role in shaping public perception, influencing accountability, and amplifying survivors’ voices. Ethical, accurate, and sensitive reporting is essential to ensuring that survivors are protected and supported rather than retraumatised.”

Participants learnt how to understand sexual and gender-based violence and its impact, legal and policy frameworks addressing SGBV in Nigeria and ethical standards and responsibilities of the media in SGBV reporting.

They also learnt safeguarding principles and protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH), practical skills on case documentation, follow-up reporting, fact-checking, and handling sensitive survivor information and how to strengthen collaboration between the media, justice sector actors, health providers, and civil society organisations.

Participants were also supported to develop practical action plans that will guide responsible media engagement on ending SGBV within their respective platforms and communities.