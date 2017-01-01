Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton . / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski
Hillary Clinton: The Guardian person of the year 2016
Hillary Clinton had auditioned for the job of President of the United States of America all her adult life, beginning with voluntary work for women and children even as an undergraduate student.
4 hours ago  World
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Buhari, PDP clash over CJN Onnoghen’s confirmation
Piqued by the delays in nominating Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has reviewed “the dirty politics surrounding the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria...
4 hours ago 3  Nigeria
crude oil
Nigeria returns to crude Oil to fund budget as non-oil revenue falters
Following the dismal performance of non–oil mineral revenue in 2016, Nigeria has again turned attention to crude oil to fund the 2017 fiscal plan, as can be gleaned from the proposed plan before the National Assembly,.....
4 hours ago 2  Nigeria
Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian vies with Stoke City's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam (L) and Stoke City's Dutch defender Erik Pieters (2nd L) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in London on December 31, 2016. Chelsea won the game 4-2. Adrian DENNIS / AFP
Moses shines as Chelsea end 2016 with top flight record
Super Eagles striker, Victor Moses once again proved his mantle, as Premier League leaders Chelsea equalled the top flight record of 13 consecutive wins in a single season after overcoming valiant Stoke in a thriller at Stamford Bridge.
4 hours ago  Sport
President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Mr. Fred Amata; president, Association of Movie Producers, Mr. Ralph Nwadike and Mr. Norbert Ajaegbu of Film and Video Producers and Marketers Association at the press briefing to express movie industry’s grievances against NFC’s unliteral moves… in Lagos
Nollywood kicks as NFC moves to transform to commission
The hearing on a bill for an act to repeal the Nigerian Film Corporation Act, Cap N109, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and re-enact the Nigerian Film Commission Act 2016, to regulate the film industry in Nigeria.....
4 hours ago  Revue

This picture released on December 26, 2016 from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) delivering a speech at the First Conference of Chairpersons of the Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in Pyongyang. STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
Kim says North Korea in 'final stages of test launching ICBM'
19 mins ago  World
Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least thirty nine people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. YASIN AKGUL / AFP
Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage
34 mins ago  World
Nigerian Army
Army nabs Boko Haram top commander in Borno council boss’s home
3 hours ago  Nigeria
Fulani herdsmen, southern Kaduna indigenes agree to end attacks, killings
3 hours ago  Nigeria
Buhari woos militants, seeks end to destruction of infrastructure
3 hours ago 1  Nigeria
Troops foil attacks on Borno border town, kill 15 terrorists  
3 hours ago  Nigeria

Paul Clement
Swansea set to hire Clement
5 hours ago  Football
This file photo taken on October 31, 2016 shows Swansea City's US manager Bob Bradley reacting during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Swansea at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England. Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on December 27 after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website. American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table. PAUL ELLIS / AFP
Coachless Swansea suffer heavy defeat at home
5 hours ago  Football
Klopp lauds Liverpool's 'wonderful' Wijnaldum
1 day ago  Football
Bolt from the blue as sprint star calls United TV
1 day ago  Football
Liverpool's Wijnaldum dents Man City title bid
1 day ago  Football

year-2017
Welcome to the new year 2017!
3 hours ago 1  

National Assembly
Politics 2016: Echoes of 2015 versus whispers of 2019
4 hours ago  Policy & Politics

Inside a moribund textile company in Kaduna
Bleak 2016 as manufacturers scramble for survival in 2017
4 hours ago  Business News
GDP
Banks and construction financing in era of diversification
4 hours ago  Business News
Chevron
Chevron appoints Jeff Ewing as new Managing Director
5 hours ago  Business News

Alabi Williams
In 2017, let there be justice
3 hours ago  
The Editor of the Guardian, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo
Let the year be truly new
4 hours ago  
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed
That we may be dis-informed or mis-informed
5 hours ago  

Book reviewer Chief Augustine Ayo (left); former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith; author and former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Babafemi Osoba, and Osile of Oke Ona, Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Tejuoso at the 80th birthday and book presentation of Osoba at Ijebu Ode PHOTO: AYODELE ADENIRAN
‘To make progress, Nigeria must go back to Pre-1970’
3 hours ago 1  Revue
experience-nigeria-art
Experience Nigeria art of resilient patronage
4 hours ago  Visual Arts
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey PHOTO: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Twitter CEO solicits product feedback as he takes larger role
3 hours ago  Gadgets
Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu
‘How communication service tax will cripple ICT sector’
4 hours ago  Technology
Huawei Technologies Co. PHOTO/ Bloomberg.com
China’s Huawei vows to shake everything up in a tougher 2017
4 hours ago  Gadgets

Mr. Odilim Enwegbara
‘Government should tax luxury goods to save the poor’
4 hours ago  Sunday Magazine
TAX
No justification for planned taxes, says Adegboruwa
4 hours ago  Sunday Magazine
tax
Tax proliferation as an albatross
4 hours ago  Sunday Magazine

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi
This new year, live by grace - Part 1
2 hours ago  
Taiwo Odukoya
New year, new hopes, new possibilities
2 hours ago  
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye
The marriage supper of the lamb
2 hours ago  

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom
Ortom promises to clear salary arrears in 2017
1 day ago 2  

National Theatre, not home to the best of theatric performances
25 years after Abuja, Lagos trudges on
4 hours ago  

RED MEAT... PHOTO CREDIT: DailyMail.UK
Sugar, red meat controversy rages
2 days ago  