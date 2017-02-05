Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Cameroon defeats Egypt to lift fifth AFCON title
Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score a stunning winner with two minutes left as Cameroon fought back from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny had given Egypt the lead midway through the first half and Egypt looked to be on…
1 hour ago  Sport
Mkhitaryan stars as United pile on misery for Leicester
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's masterclass left Leicester fighting for their Premier League survival as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over the troubled champions on Sunday.
3 hours ago  Sport
Buhari extends leave
Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the Buhari extended the vacation on the advice of his doctors. He, however, did not say when the president would return to Nigeria
5 hours ago 5  Nigeria

Sudan president accuses Egypt of backing opponents
41 mins ago  World
With Trump travel ban still blocked, travelers head to US
1 hour ago  World
Le Pen vows 'France first' at campaign launch
2 hours ago 1  World
NEMA urges traders to observe fire safety measures in markets
4 hours ago  Nigeria
Pope urges prayers for unborn children under threat
4 hours ago  World
Pence warns Iran against testing Trump's resolve
5 hours ago 2  World

1 hour ago  Football
Nasri miss costs Sevilla in Villarreal stalemate
1 hour ago  Football
Elneny starts for Egypt in Cup of Nations final
2 hours ago  Football
3 hours ago  Football
Jesus saves Man City with last-gasp winner
5 hours ago  Football
Euro disaster as AC Milan sink to third straight loss
6 hours ago  Football

Chief Justice of Nigeria: Matters arising
17 hours ago 1  

Simple motorised weeders lessen cassava farmers’ burden
18 hours ago  BusinessAgro

Africa mining sector meets amid commodity price comeback
15 hours ago  Business News
Sufficency in cassava bread will take some time ­– Lagos master bakers
18 hours ago  Business News
Gold shines in 2016 on keen investment demand
2 days ago  Business News

The return of Ibori
17 hours ago  
Enough! The blood-letting is enough
17 hours ago  
Coping with internally displaced politicians
17 hours ago 1  

Female-child-trafficking
Encouraging child trafficking under the guise of recruiting domestic workers
1 day ago  
‘Nigeria is a transit route for most human traffickers’
1 day ago  
Between hiring housemaid and child trafficking
1 day ago  

Chazelle wins top DGA prize for 'La La Land'
13 hours ago  Film
One year after artists’ village’s demolition, ruins remain fresh, hearts still bleed
17 hours ago  Revue
Azagidi… mulling betrayed love, leadership deficit
18 hours ago  Theatre

Biotechnology solution to food insecurity
16 hours ago  Technology
Russians among 'hundreds' trying to hack Dutch government
17 hours ago  Technology
India's techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled visas
17 hours ago  Technology

Gunmen shoot police officer in Ondo
12 hours ago  

Concerns mount over compensation for victims of Abule Egba Demolition
17 hours ago  

In every circumstance, give thanks to God
18 hours ago 1  