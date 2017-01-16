Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
US President-elect Donald Trump arrives with his son Baron and wife Melania at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 8, 2016. Trump stunned America and the world Wednesday, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
Meet the Trumps: America's new first family
The new first family is a tight-knit celebrity clan, wealthy beyond the wildest dreams of most Americans and well used to the public eye.
3 hours ago  World
university-of-maiduguri
Professor, four others killed in University of Maiduguri suicide attack
At least two people were killed in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a university campus in northeast Nigeria, a local resident, a lecturer and emergency services told AFP on Monday.
6 hours ago 2  Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari (front row) with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left), Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the National Cenotaph in Abuja…yesterday PHOTO PHILIP OJISUA
Ex-soldiers allege funds’ misuse as government remembers fallen heroes
Amid allegations of embezzlement of emblem funds and non-payment of pension arrears, the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated across the country yesterday.
11 hours ago 5  Nigeria
Tunisia's midfielder Youssef Msakni (L) challenges Senegal's forward Sadio Mane during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Tunisia and Senegal in Franceville on January 15, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP
Tunisia vs Senegal: Mane leads Teranga Lions to a winning start
Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
11 hours ago  Sport
Monster Trucks
‘Monster Trucks’ crashes, burns in tough start for Paramount
Paramount’s “Monster Trucks,” a $125 million production that might have spawned a series, opened with weekend sales of $10.5 million in North American theaters, researcher ComScore Inc.
11 hours ago  Film

Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko
Mimiko is planning to sell government vehicles, says APC
10 mins ago  Nigeria
EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini / AFP PHOTO / Philippe DESMAZES
Mogherini says EU to stand by Iran nuclear accord
47 mins ago  World
Ibrahim Magu
Adegboruwa asks court to stop Magu from acting as EFCC boss
50 mins ago 1  Nigeria
Kenya in mass registration drive ahead of August poll
1 hour ago  Africa
We are re-strategising for 2019 general elections
1 hour ago 1  Nigeria
Financial activites of churches, mosques should be regulated - Poll
1 hour ago  Nigeria

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 11, 2016 shows Boca Juniors' forward Carlos Tevez celebrating after scoring the team's second goal against River Plate during their Argentina First Division football match at El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Argentina's former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Shanghai Shenhua in the latest big-money Chinese deal, the club said on December 29, 2016, reportedly making him the world's best-salaried footballer. / AFP PHOTO / ALEJANDRO PAGNI
China to cut foreign player numbers on pitch
58 mins ago  Football
Switzerland's Roger Federer. / AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS /
Returning Federer passes Australian Open test
1 hour ago  Tennis
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben controls the ball during his friendly football match against Belgium's KAS Eupen at the Aspire Academy in Doha on January 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFAR
Robben signs one-year Bayern extension
1 hour ago  Football
Ghana v Uganda : Five facts to know
2 hours ago  Football
Egypt v Mali : interesting facts you should know
2 hours ago  Football
Ghana begin latest Cup of Nations bid, Egypt return
2 hours ago  Football

Jammeh
Yahya Jammeh must go now!
11 hours ago 2  

Diabetes
Portable device for early diabetes detection being developed
11 hours ago  Natural Health

inflation
Inflation is out of CBN’s control
3 hours ago  Business News
British pound notes are displayed at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur on January 16, 2017. The pound struggled at 32-year lows against the dollar in Asia on January 16 after reports said British Prime Minister Theresa May was ready to take the country out of the European Union in a so-called "hard Brexit". / AFP PHOTO / MOHD RASFAN
Pound tanks on Brexit fear as Asia markets retreat
6 hours ago  Business News
President, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Emmanuel Kayode Okunoren(left); donating Insurance text books to the Head of Department, Actuarial Science and Insurance, University of Lagos, Professor Ade Ibiwoye , in Lagos
Registered brokers body extends propagation of insurance to schools
10 hours ago  Insurance

President-elect Donald Trump / Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
Trump – the triumph of patriotic nativism
11 hours ago  
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has accused the West African regional bloc ECOWAS of declaring war after demanding that he stand down following his defeat at the ballot box.
The Gambia, Jammeh and the proverbial bull in a China shop
12 hours ago  
Kidnapping
Capitalisation of kidnapping offence: Matters arising
13 hours ago 1  

Republican nominee Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump / AFP PHOTO / POOL / RICK WILKING
First lady Melania and the political fashion police
3 hours ago  Arts
the-bye-bye-man
Revenge of the female horror filmmaker
13 hours ago  Film

Brent Hoberman
Lastminute.com’s Hoberman, Balderton prepare new funds in U.K.
11 hours ago  Technology
nintendo
Nintendo takes big gamble with switch’s split personality
11 hours ago  Technology
Andy Rubin
Andy Rubin nears his comeback, complete with an ‘essential’ phone
11 hours ago  Technology

Mowe in Ogun State... one of the suburbs
High rents, recession forcing low-income tenants to suburbs
11 hours ago 2  Real Estate
Odudu
Mixed reactions trail FG’s N141b sector allocation, social housing project
11 hours ago  Property
Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah
Bayelsa State government seeks federal assistance over erosion threats
11 hours ago  Environment

bird-flu
Commissioner allays fears of bird flu in Kwara
2 hours ago  

PHOTO: BTC Nigeria
Exploring Nigeria’s population for national prosperity
13 hours ago  

Folic acid
‘Daily folic acid supplementation prevents birth defects’
12 hours ago  