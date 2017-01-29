Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP
Gabon 2017: Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals
Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.
5 hours ago  Sport
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the championship trophy during the awards ceremony after his victory against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST
Federer wins Nadal thriller to clinch 18th Slam
Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.
11 hours ago  Tennis
Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images/AFP G. Morty Ortega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Muslim world's shock, outrage at Trump's visa ban
Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" -- President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and confusion among those affected.
12 hours ago 1  World
Demonstrators at JFK International Airport protest President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and imposing tough controls on some travellers Demonstrators at JFK International Airport protest President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and imposing tough controls on some travellers (AFP Photo/Bryan R. Smith)
Trump immigration ban loses first legal battle
A federal judge blocked part of President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, ordering authorities to stop deporting refugees and other travelers stuck at US airports.
14 hours ago 1  World

A group of young volunteers from the nearby city of Lirquen, work in a effort to extinguish a forest fire in Concepcion, Biobio region, Chile on January 28, 2017. Forest fires ravaging southern Chile have now killed 11 people, President Michelle Bachelet said Saturday, as firefighters waged an all-out battle to extinguish the raging infernos. Guillermo SALGADO / AFP
More than 40 detained in Chile for spreading forest fires
3 hours ago  World
Moroccan trainee teachers take part in a rally in Rabat on January 29, 2017, to protest against police violence and government-proposed decrees for the employment of trainees. Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets of Rabat in separate demonstrations, with workers protesting against "corruption" and trainee teachers against government decisions affecting their job prospects. FADEL SENNA / AFP
Thousands of Moroccans stage anti-government protests
5 hours ago  Africa
Syrians walk down an abandoned railway track in the town of Ain al-Fijeh in the Wadi Barada area on the northwestern outskirts of the Syrian capital on January 29, 2017. The Syrian army announced that it had recaptured the Wadi Barada area which had been the scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks between regime and rebel forces that tested a fragile nationwide truce and left millions in Damascus facing water shortages. STRINGER / AFP
Syrian army retakes key rebel area near Damascus
6 hours ago 1  World
Celebrities to boycott Tuface’s protest
6 hours ago 2  Nigeria
Dalung loses wife
6 hours ago  Nigeria
France's scandal-hit Fillon says 'leave my wife out' of election
6 hours ago  World

Dortmund's players celebrate scoring the 1-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Mainz, central Germany, on January 29, 2017. Daniel ROLAND / AFP
Shaky Dortmund leak late equaliser
4 hours ago  Football
Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2017. Paul ELLIS / AFP
Former outcast Schweinsteiger scores as United cruise
5 hours ago  Football
Enyimba Football Club.
Udoh’s brace lifts Enyimba over Nasarawa United
5 hours ago  Football
5 hours ago  Football
Time to embrace technology after ghost goal, says Luis Enrique
7 hours ago  Football
Sex abuse scandal is a disgrace, says Beckham
8 hours ago  Football

Armed soldiers in the creek
An engagement that works
20 hours ago  

APC
APC wins Edo bye-election
13 hours ago  Policy & Politics

CBN
Expert urges CBN to reduce MPR
6 hours ago  Business News
Rail
FG’s planned railway concession may affect 15,000 workers, says union leader
7 hours ago  Business News
Med-View Airline
Medview Airline to be listed on NSE on Jan. 31
11 hours ago  Aviation

The Editor of the Guardian, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo
Awaiting the second colonization
19 hours ago 2  
Alabi Williams
APC’s road to infamy
20 hours ago 1  
Jonathan giving the handover notes to Buhari
Another glimps of restructuring
20 hours ago 1  

US film director Damien Chazelle (R) answers questions as Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (L) looks on during a press conference for their film "La La Land" in Tokyo on January 27, 2017. Romantic showbiz musical "La La Land" topped the Oscars nominations list on January 25 with a whopping 14 nods, tying an all-time record. KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP
'La La Land' wins PGA best film ahead of Oscars
15 hours ago  Film
John Legend
John Legend: America has to be 'better' than Trump
15 hours ago  Music
A scene from the play
The Mirror Cracks… A peep behind ECOMOG’s veil of silence
19 hours ago  Theatre

In this photo taken on September 15, 2016, a child queue to enter one of the Unicef nutrition clinics in Muna informal settlement, which now houses more than 16,000 IDPs (internaly displaced people) in the outskirts of Maiduguri the capital of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS
Boko Haram: Finding lasting end to a scourge
19 hours ago  
Boko Haram
Tackling root cause of Boko Haram beyond military campaigns
19 hours ago  
Agriculture
Ogbebor: Let government encourage enterprise, spend more on agriculture
20 hours ago  
Sani: It ‘ll take some time to end insurgency
20 hours ago  
We are in the last phase of this operation – Air Force spokesman
21 hours ago  
HARUNA: Let’s have more intelligence, strategies
22 hours ago  

MTN
Non-listing of MTN shares in 2017 will affect NSE
7 hours ago  Telecoms
Henry Harris-Burland explains the operation of the Starship Technologies delivery robot on January 26, 2017 at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, DC. The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at lumbering pace, with those goods you just ordered. The six-wheeled, knee-high robots from startup Starship Technologies are part of a new wave of automated systems taking aim at the "last mile" delivery of goods to consumers. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
New wave of robots set to deliver the goods
13 hours ago 1  Technology
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai
Google, Facebook show tech dismay on Trump immigration order
18 hours ago  Technology

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha
Okorocha, others accuse NPS officials of culpability in court Invasion
21 hours ago  

Aboru Canal
Come to our aid, Aboru Oki Communities tell Ambode
17 hours ago  

Ernest Onuoha
How deep is your faith in God?
19 hours ago 1  