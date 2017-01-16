The new first family is a tight-knit celebrity clan, wealthy beyond the wildest dreams of most Americans and well used to the public eye.
At least two people were killed in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a university campus in northeast Nigeria, a local resident, a lecturer and emergency services told AFP on Monday.
Amid allegations of embezzlement of emblem funds and non-payment of pension arrears, the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated across the country yesterday.
Sadio Mane scored from the penalty spot to send Senegal on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in their first outing at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Paramount’s “Monster Trucks,” a $125 million production that might have spawned a series, opened with weekend sales of $10.5 million in North American theaters, researcher ComScore Inc.