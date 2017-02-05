Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score a stunning winner with two minutes left as Cameroon fought back from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny had given Egypt the lead midway through the first half and Egypt looked to be on…
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's masterclass left Leicester fighting for their Premier League survival as Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over the troubled champions on Sunday.
Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the Buhari extended the vacation on the advice of his doctors. He, however, did not say when the president would return to Nigeria