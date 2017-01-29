Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.
Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.
Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" -- President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and confusion among those affected.
A federal judge blocked part of President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, ordering authorities to stop deporting refugees and other travelers stuck at US airports.