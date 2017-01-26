Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Venus Williams ( R ) and Serena Williams ( L) pose for a picture before their 2015 US Open Women's Singles Quarterfinals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center September 8, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO/KENA BETANCUR / AFP PHOTO / KENA BETANCUR
Serena, Venus set up dream Australian final
Unstoppable Serena Williams zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Thursday by setting up an Australian Open final against her older sister Venus, as the siblings' dream came true.
3 hours ago  Tennis
Nigerian youths
Rising youth unemployment puts Nigeria on ‘time bomb’
Nigeria’s rising youth unemployment is now a major source of worry with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Lagos Business School saying the country sits on a ‘time bomb.’
6 hours ago  Nigeria
agricuture
ECOWAS advances 10-year plan to address agriculture issues
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has developed a 10-year Regional Agricultural Investment Plan (RAIP), to address emerging issues, such as climate change...
7 hours ago  Business News
View of the border line between Mexico and the US in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on January 25, 2017. US President Donald Trump will take a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border Wednesday, as he rolls out a series of immigration-related decrees. PHOTO: HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP
Trump orders work to start on Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered work to begin on planning and building a wall on the Mexican border, sounding a hardline tone on immigration as he moved to fulfill a key campaign pledge.
7 hours ago 1  World
bread
Debate on link of rice, bread, noodle to cancer rages
Rice, bread and noodles have become the commonest meals eaten almost everyday by most Nigerians.
7 hours ago  Natural Health

Austria's president Alexander Van der Bellen (C) speaks during the swearing-in ceremony, as Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz (L), Austrian Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (2ndL) and Austrian chancellor Christian Kern (2ndR) listen during the federal assembly at the parliament in Vienna on January 26, 2017. Van der Bellen, 73, narrowly won a run-off against Norbert Hofer from the Freedom Party (FPOe) in May but the anti-immigration party got the result annulled due to procedural irregularities. / AFP PHOTO / APA / ROLAND SCHLAGER / Austria OUT
Austrian president sworn in as government wobbles
36 mins ago  World
This handout photo taken and released by the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (CNSAS) on January 25, 2017, shows the site where the Hotel Rigopiano was engulfed by a powerful avalanche on January 18, near the village of Farindola. The number of bodies recovered from the ruins of an Italian hotel buried by an avalanche rose to 24 on January 25, 2017, local authorities said. Another five people were still unaccounted for, presumed dead, as a result of the January 18 disaster, which saw the Hotel Rigopiano ripped from its foundations by the force of a wall of tree and mud-packed snow hurtling down the hillside into which it was built. / AFP PHOTO / CNSAS AND AFP PHOTO / Lorenzo NATRELLA /
Italy avalanche toll hits 29 as search ends
43 mins ago  World
Kenya medical students protest in solidarity with a doctor's strike on January 19, 2017 in the capital Nairobi. Thousands of Kenyan public sector doctors are currently engaged in the country's longest-ever medical strike which has dragged on for the last month and a half, demanding a tripling of salaries and better working conditions. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA
Kenyan doctors given another five days to end strike
53 mins ago  Africa
Six people killed by Chile wildfires
1 hour ago  World
UK court to rule if Nigeria Shell claims can proceed
1 hour ago  Nigeria
Mexican leader mulls cancelling Trump meeting
2 hours ago  World

Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS
Five flops of the Cup of Nations group phase
30 mins ago  Football
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /
Wenger to accept FA charge over touchline row
1 hour ago  Football
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs SD Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO
Real Madrid's ruthlessness will return, says Zidane
1 hour ago  Football
Guardiola seeks FA Cup lift at Crystal Palace
1 hour ago  Football
Klopp fumes over Liverpool's rough justice
1 hour ago  Football
Real Madrid fall to Celta Vigo in Cup quarters
1 hour ago  Football

Palm Oil
Nigeria’s way out of economic meltdown
7 hours ago  

PHOTO:AFP
Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?
22 mins ago  Natural Health

billboard_guinness
Guinness gets shareholders’ nod to raise N40b rights issue
6 hours ago  Business News
Orji Ogbonnaya
NEITI unveils roadmap to accountability, transparency
8 hours ago  Business News

President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari and his rumoured death
7 hours ago 1  
British Prime Minister Theresa May. PHOTO: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Theresa May: The grandeur and illusion of empire
7 hours ago 1  
PHOTO: authorityngr
For a sound health care system
7 hours ago  

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 5, 2015 shows Co-founder and president of Tibet House New York, Philip Glass, attending the Tibet House Benefit Concert After Party 2015 at Metropolitan West on March 6, 2015 in New York City. Leading contemporary composer Philip Glass is celebrating his 80th birthday with a season that will bring a range of his music to Carnegie Hall, the venue announced on January 25, 2017. Astrid Stawiarz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Carnegie Hall plans season of Glass for anniversary
7 hours ago  Music
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2006 shows actress Mary Tyler Moore arriving at the celebration for Cloris Leachman's 60 years in show business at Fogo De Chao restaurant on in Beverly Hills, California. Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore, who delighted a generation of Americans with her energetic comic performances, died Wednesday after suffering years of ill health, according to US media reports. She was 80. VINCE BUCCI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
US television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
7 hours ago  Film
(FILES) This file photo taken on November 30, 2014 shows US pop superstar Madonna sitting among Malawian children during a visit to the Mkoko Primary School, one of the schools Madonna's Raising Malawi organization has built jointly with US organization BuildOn in the Kasungu District, Central Malawi. Madonna on January 25, 2017 applied in person at a court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe to adopt two more local children, a court spokesman told AFP. Madonna, who visited the southern African nation last year to inspect work by her charity Raising Malawi, adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009. PHOTO: AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP
Madonna denies Malawi adoption bid
8 hours ago  Music

President, Lagos Baptist East Conference, Rev. Emmanuel Aworinde (left); one of the donors, Mrs. Ibi Majiyagbe; Director of Education, Baptist Mission Schools, Joshua Oyetunji; President Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA), Lanre Idowu, at the commissioning of the MabelMoses Aboyade Cole ICT and e-Learning Centre
Baptist Academy old boy donates resource centre to alma mater
7 hours ago  
Muslims
Religious censorship at Katsina varsity stirs hornet’s nest
7 hours ago  
UNILAG
UNILAG names multipurpose hall after ex-VC, Jelili Omotola
8 hours ago  

Facebook logos AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS
Facebook tunes trending topics to better deliver news
7 hours ago  Social Media
PHOTO:AFP
Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China
7 hours ago  Technology
James Emadoye
ISPON sees legislations improve patronage of local software
8 hours ago  Technology

oil-explainer-feb-master1050
Scientists near end to reliance on fossil fuels
6 hours ago  
PHOTO: nigeriahealthwatch.com
How online poll ensures health projects’ accountability in Nigeria, by UNICEF
7 hours ago  

Policemen stationed at the school...
Police pick high-profile suspects in Turkish school kidnappings
6 hours ago 1  

Mechanised farming
Aregbesola wants agric graduates to be self-reliant
7 hours ago  Appointments

migratory_birds-wallpaper-2560x1600
Natural time - Part 3
8 hours ago  