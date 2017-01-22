Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow. AFP PHOTO / SEYLLOU
I’m returning to my homeland, says Barrow
President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow on Saturday said he was returning to his country following Yahya Jammeh’s announcement to step down as president.
1 day ago 1  News
Jammeh to leave Gambia for Equatorial Guinea
Former president of the Gambia Yahya Jammeh, who initially declined to relinquish power after his defeat at the polls, will now leave the country Saturday on a Mauritanian aircraft.
1 day ago  Nigeria
Olusegun Obasanjo
Nigeria launches plan to end hunger by 2030
Nigeria may have taken the bold step to end hunger, achieve food security & improved nutrition and to promote sustainable agriculture, with the launch of a strategic plan and roadmap to achieve zero hunger by 2030.
2 mins ago  BusinessAgro

More   News

Akin Oyegbola, NIS, President.
‘Map updates could have averted bombing error’
8 mins ago  Nigeria
Muhammadu Buhari
Nigerians in Spain accuses embassy of rip-off
19 mins ago  Nigeria
Standards Organisation of Nigeria
Reps queries SON over seizure of goods
27 mins ago  Nigeria
Adeboye’s stepping aside: Sack of FRCN boss a coincidence, says presidency source
30 mins ago  Nigeria
Car blast kills two in Libyan capital
1 day ago  World
16 killed as Hungarian school coach crashes in Italy
1 day ago  World

More   Sport

Onuwa Chukwuka
MFM’s Chukwuka wants maximum points against Lobi Stars
13 mins ago  Football
Egypt's players celebrate a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Egypt and Uganda in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017. Justin TALLIS / AFP
Egypt strike late to dump out Uganda
1 day ago  Football
Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (2nd R) jumps to head their first goal past Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 21, 2017. Oli SCARFF / AFP
Spurs fightback thwarts Guardiola's Man City
1 day ago  Football
Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo
1 day ago  Football
Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarter-finals
1 day ago  Football
West Brom volleys leave Sunderland rock bottom
1 day ago  Football

More   Editorial

Third Mainland Bridge. PHOTO: PageOne.ng
That the bridges may be built
2 days ago 1  

More   Features

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 10, 2016 shows US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands during a transition planning meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington,DC. US President-elect Donald Trump on December 28, 2016 / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON
From Obama to Trump: Questions over a helluva of transition!
10 mins ago  Policy & Politics

More   Guardian Woman

Ada Osakwe
Ada Osakwe: The making of a creative food entrepreneur
1 day ago 4  Personality
relationship
The grand unveiling - Part 1
1 day ago  GW Fiction
US First Lady Michelle Obama campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Michelle Obama on October 13, 3016, launched a scathing takedown of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, calling his sexually aggressive comments about women "disgraceful" and "intolerable." / AFP PHOTO / ZACH GIBSON
Michelle Obama: uber-mom, style icon, political force
1 day ago  Personality

More   Weekend Beats

Seun Kuti
‘The narrative of music shouldn’t be about how much the musician is making’
1 day ago  
Olamide
Dissing among artistes… The good, the bad and the ugly
1 day ago  
2Baba poses with fans during the draw at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.
2baba, Tekno lead stellar cast for Eargasm
1 day ago  

More   Arts

National Theatre, not home to the best of theatric performances
Artsville
13 mins ago  Revue
Oladimeji
Oladimeji… Foretelling the future from the past
13 mins ago  Artfolk
Mrs. Rae-Omoh.
NTDC gets new acting DG
37 mins ago  
Former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, and other dignitaries at the Art Of Friendship exhibition held at Abuja.
Art of friendship unites NGA, China, others
37 mins ago  Arts
what-it-takes
Prostrating patiently to get PhD
48 mins ago  Literature
Madonna attends the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Theo Wargo/Getty Images/AFP Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Madonna makes surprise appearance at Washington march
1 day ago  Music

More   Technology

Public disquiet about technological change and globalisation has already sparked a populist backlash in Western countries, culminating in Donald Trump's inauguration as US president on Friday.
For white-collar staff, AI threatens new workplace revolution
1 day ago  Technology
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 23, 2016 shows a safety driver sitting in a moving driverless car during a public trial run in Singapore. Evangelists for driverless cars see a bright future coming down the road: thousands of lives saved, countless driving hours freed up, cityscapes transformed with traffic jams vanquished. ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP
Society set for head-on collision with driverless cars
1 day ago  Technology
A chunk of ice half the size of Jamaica which is breaking away from West Antarctica is now attached to its parent ice shelf just by a thread, scientists reported Friday.
Massive Antarctic ice shelf ready to break apart
1 day ago  Technology

More   Youth Magazine

Nigerian Paralympic Team
Nigerian Paralympic Team is YNaija Person Of the Year
1 day ago  
David Oyelowo
Oyelowo… Homeboy in A United Kingdom
1 day ago  
Darey Art-Alade, Michael Owolabi and DJ Jimmy Jatt at the opening party in Abuja.
Excitement, as Alter Ego berths in Nigeria
1 day ago  

More   Cover

Kidnapping
Lawyers, activists blame security agencies for rising cases
16 mins ago  Sunday Magazine

More   Celebrity

celebrityextra-21-1-17-ibinabo-fiberisima-her-children-and-some-of-the-scholarship-award-recepients
Ibinabo Fiberisima awards eight scholarships
1 day ago  

More   Columnists

The Editor of the Guardian, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo
Open letter to Tukur Buratai
11 mins ago  