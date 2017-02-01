Guardian Life Guardian TV Facebook Instagram Twitter
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan
UAE minister says Trump travel ban not anti-Islam
US President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations is not anti-Islam, the United Arab Emirates foreign minister said on Wednesday.
6 hours ago  World
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg football match between Arsenal and Barcelona at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2016. / AFP / ADRIAN DENNIS
Wenger confused after Watford sink Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was at a loss to explain his side's appalling first-half display during their surprise 2-1 defeat by Watford at the Emirates Stadium.
9 hours ago 2  Sport
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon (front C) walks past reporters after announcing an end to his attempt to seek South Korea's presidency at the National Assembly in Seoul on February 1, 2017. Ban ended his attempt to seek South Korea's presidency on February 1, dropping a lifetime of diplomacy to denounce his country's political establishment. / AFP PHOTO / YONHAP / YONHAP / - South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE
Ban Ki-moon abandons South Korea presidency bid
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon abruptly ended his attempt to seek South Korea's presidency Wednesday, dropping a lifetime of diplomacy to denounce his country's political establishment.
11 hours ago  World
Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts after competing in the Men's 200m Semifinal during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 17, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE
Bolt optimistic in Australia despite medal loss
Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has moved on quickly from the loss of a gold medal from his Olympic trove, preferring to focus on future success.
11 hours ago  Sport
classified
Leakage of classified documents rattles government
There are concerns in the nation’s security circles over the incessant leakage of official secrets to the public.
13 hours ago 4  Nigeria

A food market in Lagos, Nigeria.
FG inaugurates task force on rising cost of food items
17 mins ago  Nigeria
Skills acquisition
FG to begin skills acquisition training in 18 states
43 mins ago  Nigeria
Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa on February 1, 2017. Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP
Tens of thousands of Yemenis trapped in Red Sea fighting
1 hour ago  World
UN chief calls for lifting US travel ban
1 hour ago  World
Andy Uba dumps PDP, defects to APC
1 hour ago 1  Nigeria
Reps give SEC 7 days to correct employment irregularities
2 hours ago 1  Nigeria

Gabriel Jesus has signed for Manchester City from Brazilian club Palmeiras for £27m. Photograph: Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC/Press Association
Premier League top 10 January transfers
10 hours ago  Football
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 11, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY /
Klopp irritated by Liverpool fans' impatience
11 hours ago  Football
Payet leads stars who forced transfer showdown
11 hours ago  Football
My target is 15 goals this season, says MFM’s Waheed
15 hours ago  Football

PHOTO: nta.ng
Prudence, accountability and fiscal federalism
16 hours ago 1  

lock-in-paralysis
Lock-in' paralysis patients report being happy
7 hours ago  Natural Health

PHOTO:AFP
Gold becomes investors’ favourite safe haven with Trump uncertainty
9 hours ago  Business News
Dollars
Dollar edges up after Trump-fuelled sell-off
12 hours ago  Business News
PHOTO: Tonye Bakare
Nigeria jostles to join 20 other nations on single window platform
15 hours ago  Maritime

Lagos at night. PHOTO: United Nations
Dare to dream and there will be light
16 hours ago  
buhari
Understanding open government partnership in Nigeria
16 hours ago 2  
PHOTO: GOOGLE.COM/SEARCH
Teaching in the age of communication technology
16 hours ago 1  

Gas plant
Gas producers task government on foreign exchange availability
15 hours ago  
Egbin Power Plc
Nigeria’s average electricity generation hits 2,548GWH in Q4
16 hours ago  
Nigerian Stock Exchange
Stock Exchange woos downstream operators to capital market
17 hours ago  

Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic premieres new movie
9 hours ago  Film
Tolu Ogunlesi
Betting big on ourselves, for a better world
16 hours ago  Arts
Papa Ajasco
Nigeria Carnival USA gets ambassadors
16 hours ago  Arts

PHOTO: GOOGLE.COM/SEARCH
Internet user growth rate falls to 15% in Nigeria, SSA
15 hours ago  Technology
PHOTO: TechCabal
Experts advocate upgrade in University Commission curriculum to boost ICT
15 hours ago  Technology
ai
Technologies that will reposition businesses in 2017, by Accenture
17 hours ago  Technology

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode approves death penalty for kidnappers
3 hours ago 1  

Joseph Ayo Babalola University
Stakeholders harp on skill acquisition for graduates
1 day ago  Appointments

half-human-half-pig-embryos
Human-pig hybrid embryo breakthrough
13 hours ago 2  