President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow on Saturday said he was returning to his country following Yahya Jammeh’s announcement to step down as president.
Former president of the Gambia Yahya Jammeh, who initially declined to relinquish power after his defeat at the polls, will now leave the country Saturday on a Mauritanian aircraft.
Nigeria may have taken the bold step to end hunger, achieve food security & improved nutrition and to promote sustainable agriculture, with the launch of a strategic plan and roadmap to achieve zero hunger by 2030.