‘Biblical principles on marriage as antidote for marital crises’

Couples have been urged to inculcate biblical principles into their marriage as an antidote to marital crises being experienced in recent times.

A marriage counsellor, Mr. Shola Faphounda made the call during the 40th birthday and book launch of Mrs. Lorita Ndidi Obadiah recently in Akure, Ondo state. He noted that there was need for couples to return to the original plan of God for marriage.

He reiterated that many marital crises result from couples trying to run marriage their own way, other than the way prescribed by God who is the originator of the marital institution.

The book titled “Two Shall Become One: God’s Blue Print for Marriage” he noted, intends to draw us back to the original plan of God for marriage. “The book explains what marriage is from the lens of God, His purpose for marriage. It did an extensive exposition on the issue of sex in marriage, sex is a major cause of tension in marriage. The book also states what every couple must know about sex, health benefits of having sex frequently with your spouse with relevant medical researches to back up the claims.”

Mr. Faphounda added that the risk of prostate cancer in men will be reduced by fifty per cent by having sex frequently, while citing recent medical researches to back up his claims. “It was Chinua Achebe who said when the bed shakes in the bedroom, the marriage will be stable.”

The book, he said, defines submission and dealt with some misconceptions about submission in marriage, while exposing the hidden powers of submission. He further stated that the book gave practical biblical sense to managing difficult in-laws, and money matters in marriage.

According to him, reveals the efficacy and power of prayer in marriage. “A family that prays together, stays together. Successful marriages are powered by prayer. Many couples having issues in marriage is not because the couples are bad or are not doing what they ought to do. But because of the devil. He does not want marriage to strive. The devil understands that the survival and development of any nation depend on the family unit.

Mr. Faphounda, noted that the 54-paged book also emphasizes the importance of forgiveness in marriage. “Marriage is achieved by two great forgivers. Unforgiveness is like a cancer in marriage. It spreads until the marriage system collapses.”

While delivering the sermon, Priest-in- charge of St. Thomas’s Anglican Church, Isikan, Akure.Ven. Thompson Akinboro commended the initiative of the author in putting her experience into writing so that others coming behind can learn from the body of knowledge and wealth of experience. He said, it was a way of adding value to the nation especially as regards the marital institution.

Speaking, the author, Mrs. Lorita Obadiah said the book unlocks the secrets to a thriving, God centered marriage. It provides a clear biblical and practical guide to readers seeking wisdom and direction in building unity and togetherness in marriage, and understanding divine plan and purpose for their marriages.