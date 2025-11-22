Conversations With My Mum champions intentional parenting, strengthen bonds

Parenting advocate and founder of Exemplary Events, Banke Amune, has stressed that building stronger communication channels with their children will advert the risk of losing touch with the realities shaping their lives.

At the inaugural Conversations With My Mum – Naija Edition 1.0, Amune convened mothers and their children for a candid, judgement-free dialogue on parenting gaps, assumptions, and the emotional disconnect that often widens as children become teenagers and young adults. The session provided a rare platform where both generations openly exchanged concerns long swept under the carpet.

Amune, whose advocacy is shaped by her own childhood experiences, said the initiative was born from a personal resolve to break unhealthy parenting cycles. “I didn’t have that smooth conversation with my mum while growing up. By the time I had my children who are all girls, I knew I wanted a better communication system with them.

“Conversations With My Mum came from the turbulent relationship I had with my mum and how I navigated that. When I became a mother, I had to be intentional about doing things differently.”

She explained that despite her early efforts, she eventually discovered she was raising her daughters in ways that mirrored her upbringing. “Thankfully, with a lot of soul searching, seeking knowledge and being intentional, I began to rebuild communication and strengthen the relationship with my kids. But I also realised it wasn’t just me. Many parents assume they have a good relationship with their children, when in reality, key conversations are avoided, and honest communication is missing.”

Amune emphasised that the wider societal impact of improved parenting cannot be overstated. “Once we get the family setting right, society at large benefits. Better communication between parents and children translates to better citizens. That’s the bigger picture,” she said.

The UK-based advocate has already hosted three editions of the programme in the United Kingdom this year and plans for the forum to run quarterly across Nigeria and the UK. “I had a yielding in my spirit to take on this divine assignment. Many parents believe availability means providing financially, but heartfelt conversations and quality time matter. Knowing what your child likes, dislikes, and having them see you as a trusted friend, that’s what truly counts,” she added.

Participants described the gathering as timely and transformational. Entrepreneur and CEO, Christianabaz, Damilola Obazele highlighted the relevance of the session amid today’s hectic lifestyles. “This is good bonding for parents and children. I’ve learnt more about how my child’s mind works, and I’m committed to improving the quality of time I spend with my child,” she said.

Another attendee, Mrs. Yetunde Odejobi, commended the organiser for creating a bridge where communication had long been strained. “This initiative is truly needed, especially now when misunderstandings between parents and children are increasing because communication has not been effective. This has strengthened bonding with my child.”