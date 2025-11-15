Foundation empowers with ‘Safer Girls Project’, in Abuja

Beyond the Classroom Foundation (BTCF) has launched the Safer Girls Project, a focused community activation under its Beyond Her Odds Initiative, supported by the IGNITE Project.

The workshop is designed to equip adolescent girls with the skills and knowledge to understand, prevent, and respond to gender-based violence (GBV), both online and offline.

The programme, which will engage over 200 girls across Bwari and Kabusa communities in November 2025, aligns with the UNiTE Campaign’s 2025 theme for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which emphasizes tackling the fast-growing threat of digital violence against women and girls and recognising digital safety as central to gender equality.

Speaking at the launch event in Abuja, Executive Director of Beyond the Classroom Foundation, Mrs. Raquel Kasham Daniel, stressed the importance of empowering girls with practical tools to stay safe in an increasingly digital world. “Every girl deserves to be safe, not just in classrooms or communities, but also online. The Safer Girls Workshop will help girls understand what violence looks like in both spaces and give them the confidence to speak up, seek help, and support one another,” she said.

The Safer Girls Workshop is a two hour 30-minute interactive session for girls aged 11 to 16, combining storytelling, discussions, and safety exercises that address digital harassment, online grooming, peer pressure, and offline abuse. Through these sessions, BTCF aims to strengthen awareness, encourage reporting, and promote safer classrooms and communities for girls.

Executive Director of Ashake Foundation, Mrs. Mayowa Adegbile, a partner on the programme, commended the initiative for creating a platform that empowers girls with both knowledge and voice. “Ending gender-based violence requires collective responsibility. Programmes like Safer Girls help us start the right conversations early, teaching girls to protect themselves and ensuring schools remain safe spaces for learning and growth,” she noted.

The Safer Girls Workshop will be hosted across selected schools and community centers in Bwari and Kabusa, engaging students, teachers, and school administrators in building safer learning environments. Participating schools will receive recognition as Safer Classroom Champions under BTCF’s Safer Girls Approach.

This activation continues BTCF’s broader commitment through the Beyond Her Odds Initiative, which focuses on empowering adolescent girls to rise beyond vulnerability and inequality through education, safety, and leadership.