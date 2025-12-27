Group empowers visually impaired trainees

The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) Vocational Training Centre (VTC), Oshodi, Lagos, has graduated 33 visually impaired persons after two years of intensive academic and vocational training, reaffirming its commitment to empowering persons with visual impairment for independent and productive living.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony themed “Vision Without Limits,” Chairman of the VTC Board of Governors, Mrs. Ayopeju Njideaka, charged the graduands to embody the spirit of limitless vision by imagining boldly, acting courageously and leading confidently. She said the graduates’ journey reflects exceptional resilience and creativity nurtured through mentorship, life-skills development and a supportive learning environment.

Mrs. Njideaka appreciated the collective support of families, friends, instructors and staff, describing their dedication as nation-building in its truest sense. She also commended the FNSB Council and Board of Governors for their steadfast commitment to strategic leadership that continues to strengthen the centre’s vision and operations, while acknowledging partners, donors and supporters.

The principal of the centre, Mrs. Wunmi Kayode-Ajala, said the ceremony was particularly significant, coming after the 70th anniversary of FNSB, which has equipped visually impaired persons across the country for decades. She urged the graduates to apply all they had learnt, remain determined and face challenges head-on.

“Vision is not defined by sight alone, but by character, conviction and the courage to pursue one’s dreams. Carry the message that there is ability in disability,” she said.

Among the graduands, Oyetola Jamiu Ayomide, who lost his sight to glaucoma, said the programme helped him rediscover his identity and independence. An aspiring counsellor who loves music and plays musical instruments, he urged persons with disabilities battling depression to stay hopeful. The training strengthened me and reminded me that blindness is not the end,” he said.

For Ogwuche Dorcas Ocheoyan, from Benue State, who also lost her sight to glaucoma, the graduation marked a major milestone. She revealed that she has secured admission to Lagos State University to study Psychology. She said skills acquired in ICT, tie-and-dye, bead-making, Braille literacy, music and instruments, personality development and counselling, nylon-rope production and soap making have opened new opportunities for self-reliance. She appreciated her sponsor, Mr. Woji Weli, and the school authorities.

Another graduand, Aina Oluwatimise Esther, who became blind after severe malaria, said the training restored her confidence and taught her to maximise her remaining senses and mobility tools. A lover of reading, dancing and singing, she disclosed that she has gained admission to study English and Education at the University of Lagos.

Earlier, Chairman of FNSB, Mrs. Arit Tunde-Imoyo, urged the graduands to embrace the next phase of life with resilience, creativity and hope, noting that over seven decades of advocacy reflects the relentless leadership of the FNSB Council and Board of Governors. She appreciated the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Lekan Biobaku, as well as partners including Mojeek and Arike Eye Care Foundation.

Speaking, sponsor and member of the FNSB Executive Committee (Infrastructure/Maintenance), Mr. Woji Weli, said he has sponsored four trainees at the VTC and called on affluent Nigerians to empower persons with disabilities. Also speaking, Mr. Kolapo Abiodun, convener of Arike Eye Care Foundation and a blind entrepreneur, appealed for the full implementation of the Disability Act and pledged continued support through scholarships, business start-ups and white guide canes.

The ceremony underscored FNSB’s mission of promoting ability, dignity and inclusion through education, skills acquisition and advocacy.