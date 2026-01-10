Help your child set goals this 2026

It’s a few days into another 365 days and every New Year comes with a review of activities of the previous year.

It’s also a time to make necessary changes in the unfolding year. This assessment is very important in forming a New Year resolution, hence as parents engage in it, children too should be encouraged to pen down their goals.

A great way to imbibe this culture is to make it a part of the family’s practice. Parents should sit together with other family members this New Year to talk about things they are proud of and others they would love to change. Every member of the family should partake in it, this will guide your children and they can model you.

Get your children, especially those that are old enough and are educated, to write down the academic and behavioural goals they hope to achieve in the year. An example is hoping to become the best student in a particular subject or do better in a particular game. Your child can also make a resolve to be the brightest and smartest kid in the class.

When you have to make resolutions as a family, it can include having more dinner dates, playing board games twice a month or committing to more volunteering activities. Also, try to limit the number so they are more doable and more meaningful. You should also consider the economic situation to know what works and is achievable.

Understand that there are different resolutions for different ages. What your child needs to work on depends on your child; if you are concerned about your child’s diet, then encourage healthier eating habits. If you have a child who messes up his room, get him to commit a few minutes in the day to clean it.

As your children grow older, get them to actively make resolutions on hygiene – they should focus on cleaning their toys, brushing their teeth, washing their hands regularly and being kind to their peers.

Remember to acknowledge every goal that your child has accomplished and praise him or her for it. There is a feeling of fulfilment that comes with smashing set goals and your child should be made to feel like a winner by you. As you go over your family’s list of resolutions each month or quarter, take time to acknowledge the successes, and reinforce the resolutions that need more attention.

Remember that resolutions are a guide and not cast in stone. No matter what age your child is, he or she is more likely to understand the value of goal setting if you take the lead. Just as with everything else you do, your child is watching.

If your children do not live up to the goals or resolutions they have written down, always ensure you make the experience a teachable moment.

Let them understand the gains and be constantly motivated to push on. They should be guided to know about goal setting, time management, failure, and life’s inevitable challenges. In all, there is a good chance that you and your child can learn a lot from the experience.