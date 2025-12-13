NSSF youthfest spotlights human cost of poor sexuality education in Nigeria

…as experts warn: ‘half-truths are harming our children’

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) put a national spotlight on the human impact of inadequate sexuality education as it convened the 2025 edition of its WeNaija YouthFest an initiative designed to empower young Nigerians to drive health advocacy through creativity, storytelling, and digital innovation.

This year’s theme, “Own Your Choice,” stressed on the growing public health emergency: the consequences of incomplete or inaccurate Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) knowledge among young people.

Speaking at the event, NSSF’s MD/CEO, Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko said the country can no longer afford silence around youth sexual health. “At NSSF, young people are not a peripheral consideration; they are at the very heart of our mission. The Wenaija campaign has reached over two million young people, and empowered more than 20 young Nigerians through funding, mentorship and digital tools.

“Too many young Nigerians grow up with half-truths, fear, misinformation, and silence surrounding their sexual health,” Dr. Chinye-Nwoko said linking rising STIs, unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and emotional trauma to the lack of comprehensive SRH education.

Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Busola Olamuyiwa described the situation as a generational crisis rooted in shame, secrecy, and cultural discomfort.“The major gap is lack of information. Every day, we’re seeing children as young as nine having sex. If we don’t give them the right information, they rely on peers and social media and they practice something unsafe that keeps them in danger.”

She stressed the role of schools, faith leaders, and parents in correcting misinformation. “We need professionals who are not shy to name things for what they are. It’s a penis, not ‘kokoro’. Children must know their bodies and their rights so they are not exploited.”

Olamuyiwa warned that the consequences are already visible: “About 15 percent are now at risk of maternal death due to unsafe abortions and pregnancy complications. That’s alarming.”

For Public health physician, Dr. Oyindamola Alabi, founder of A to Z with Dr. O, she stated plainly that early sexual activity is a reality, whether adults wish to acknowledge it or not. “Children as young as 8, 10, 12 are already practicing sex. They must have the right information before making decisions.”

She challenged the belief that morality alone can shield young people from risk. “We’re not getting it right.

That is why teenage pregnancy and unsafe abortion rates remain high. Young people must hear accurate information from parents, schools, churches, mosques.”

When asked whether she promotes abstinence or contraceptives, she was pragmatic:

“Abstinence is good, but abstinence alone cannot cut it. The most important thing is that young people have accurate information and understand their options.”

One of the judges, a medical doctor and sexual health startup co-founder, Olusina Ajidahun highlighted a major trend across entries: young Nigerians are increasingly eager to discuss sex, sexual health, and reproductive rights. According to him, participants demonstrated strong creativity and diverse viewpoints – religious, entertainment-driven, and socially grounded showcasing a collective willingness to spark difficult conversations.

Medical Doctor, Kelechi Okoro also known as the Healthtainer called out Nigeria’s culture of denial.“Every day we see condoms blocking the soakaway in Nigeria, but nobody is having sex. We have high STI rates, high unsafe abortions, high unintended pregnancies. Sex is happening. We need to talk about it plainly.”

She emphasised that silence is creating vulnerabilities that predators exploit: “When mothers say ‘If a man touches you, you’ll get pregnant,’ that’s not true. Using the right words – penis, vagina, breasts – protects children. Pornography is filling the education gap. Young people deserve the truth from trusted adults.”

Content strategist and one of the judges, Ojehonmon Okugbe, highlighted the responsibility digital storytellers now bear in a rapidly shifting information landscape. “Messaging is key, but beyond messaging, how it’s passed across is even more important. He noted that young people now demand content that is accurate, engaging, and delivered in familiar language and visuals.

He praised the initiative’s participants for their creativity and depth. “They weren’t just trying to win prizes. You could tell they understood the message and were passionate about it.”

The event celebrated outstanding youth entries that creatively addressed gaps in SRH knowledge. Winners included Dayo Alade Daniel who bagged the first position with the sum of one million naira; Anita Nwokoji came second with half a million; third position is Efaemiode Ikoi Iran with 400,000 naira. Esther Okwumo came 4th place with 300,000 naira and Emmanuel Shalom, 5th place with 200,000 naira. All winners also got a laptop.