ORÍKÌ celebrates impact, births foundation to champion wellness across Africa

When guests gathered at The Jewel Aeida in Lagos to celebrate ORÍKÌ’s tenth anniversary, it was a moment that told the story of one woman’s conviction that wellness can be both a calling and a movement, one that restores dignity, nurtures purpose, and heals communities.

Founder and CEO of ORÍKÌ, Joycee Awosika, the journey began with a simple question: How can Africans see wellness not as indulgence, but as essential to life? Ten years later, that question has evolved into a brand that has touched thousands from working mothers and young professionals to survivors seeking new beginnings.

According to her, “This is not just a celebration of our birth but of our journey. We are redefining wellness in a continent where people often see it as a luxury. I believe wellness is essential to how we live, work, and grow. As we enter this new era, our mission is to export excellence, scale access, and build an ecosystem that places African beauty and wellness at the center of global conversations.”

A highlight of the evening was the launch of The ORÍKÌ Foundation, a new chapter focused on taking wellness beyond spa walls into everyday lives. Through the Foundation, the brand will restore caregivers, support the elderly, provide vocational opportunities for survivors, and champion mental wellness areas often overlooked in Africa’s social development conversation.

Head of Operations at ORÍKÌ, Mrs. Abiodun Williams, explained that the Foundation was established to empower, restore, and uplift communities through initiatives focused on restoring caregivers, dignifying the elderly, empowering survivors through vocational training, and advancing mental wellness. She described it as an extension of ORÍKÌ’s long-standing mission to build a global wellness ecosystem powered by African excellence, emphasising that every person supported by the Foundation represents an opportunity to rebuild hope and self-worth.

The human impact of ORÍKÌ’s work was evident in the room. From Mrs. Ibukun Awosika and Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, who have long championed women’s empowerment, to Her Excellency Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who pledged the Ajose Foundation’s partnership to advance youth wellness, every presence underscored a shared belief: Africa’s wellness story must be people-centered.

Dr. Tola Awosika reflected on the brand’s journey as one built on discipline, vision, and consistency. “Joycee’s work shows that wellness begins within, in how we think, how we treat others, and how we show up for our communities,” he remarked.