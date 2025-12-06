Over 2000 benefit from Gratitude Outreach 5.0 in Lugbe Communities

More than 2,000 residents from Lugbe and its surrounding communities received food items, essential supplies, and heartfelt support during the Gratitude Outreach held at Salem Academy, Lugbe. The event brought together widows, single mothers, children, elderly persons, persons with disabilities, and low-income households who arrived with deep needs and left with renewed hope.

Beneficiaries came from Tudun Wada, High Tension, FHA Lugbe, Kapwa Village, Pyakasa, Pipeline, Lugbe Across, and other nearby informal settlements, making it one of the most far-reaching editions of the outreach so far.

The atmosphere at Salem Academy was filled with emotion as volunteers welcomed families, offered encouragement, listened to concerns, and shared in moments of gratitude and relief. The outreach provided food packs, clothing, children’s essentials, household items, and most importantly human connection delivered with respect and dignity.

Speaking at the event, convener of the Gratitude Outreach, Pastor Ifejola Opara, expressed her profound joy at the impact made and reiterated her long-term commitment to the vision. “This is not a one-off event; it is my heart’s desire to keep doing this for as long as God enables me.

“My deepest wish is that this continues for as long as possible. It’s been five years in the making, and by God’s grace, I want to keep going for as long as I am able. If there is breath in my lungs, I want to spend it helping people, restoring dignity, and bringing joy to families who need it the most.”

Her message resonated deeply across the crowd, many of whom expressed that the timing of the outreach could not have been more critical, given the economic challenges facing households today. A mother from Pyakasa shared: “Things have been very hard. I didn’t know how I would feed my children this week. Today, I’m going home with food, clothes, and peace. I feel seen.” Another elderly beneficiary from Tudun Wada said: “It is not just the items; it is the love behind it. They treated us with respect. I am grateful.”

Now in its fifth year, the Gratitude Outreach, an Initiative of Cause a Smile Initiative has steadily grown into a movement that strengthens community bonds and helps families bridge moments of hardship with compassion and practical support. The continued expansion into more neighbourhoods around Lugbe demonstrates both the need for the initiative and the consistency of its leadership.