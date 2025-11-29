Temitayo Ayinla empowers visually impaired, seeks structured rehabilitation centres

Poised to impact the lives and wellbeing of the visually impaired in the society, Executive Director of the Resource Center for the Blind (RCB) in Lagos, Temitayo Ayinla, has called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians, to support and empower especially older persons who are visually impaired adding that structured rehabilitation centres are scares.

Ayinla who is a development professional with over 20 years of international experience spanning the United Nations, UNESCO, and the Africa Progress Panel has worked across Europe, the U.S Resource Center for Africa, says nothing compares to the fulfilment she finds in leading Resource Center for the Blind (RCB-an inclusive rehabilitation and skills centre empowering visually impaired persons aged 12 to 75 through digital literacy, mobility training, counselling, and vocational development.

Beyond development work, Ayinla is committed to reshaping Africa’s creative image. She founded the African Fashion Show Geneva, a platform that amplified African designers across Europe. She holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from Fordham University, New York, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Webster University, Geneva, with advanced training in humanitarian affairs.

She observed that in Nigeria, structured rehabilitation centres for teenagers, adults, and the elderly who lose their sight are scarce. Most facilities focus on children, leaving older individuals without a path to regain independence. There was a pain gap to close hence Resource Center for the Blind was established

Temitayo’s journey began early. Her father, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Jubrila Ayinla whom she describes as her greatest influence regularly visited disability homes, often taking his children along. Visits to Pacelli School for the Blind and Okobaba Destitute Home shaped her world view. “These visits were not charity; they were life lessons. My parents taught us to serve those society overlooks,” she recalled.

She remembers playing with visually impaired children and seeing firsthand the resilience and joy that kindness can restore. Those experiences ignited her lifelong commitment to inclusion and dignity.

“We created RCB to fill that painful gap. Through personalised learning plans, students whether aged 12 or 75 learn at their own pace. RCB’s mission focuses on helping visually impaired persons regain independence, confidence, and economic relevance through digital literacy, Braille training, mobility skills, vocational empowerment, and advocacy for disability rights and preventive eye care.

Ayinla credits her work’s success to consistent support. “My family is my backbone.” Her father serves as Foundation Chairman, her husband provides steady encouragement, and her children bring joy and balance. She also praises her passionate RCB team and partners-donors, volunteers, and corporate supporters-for making expansion possible.

For Ayinla, Disability is not inability. She also urged parents to believe in their children. Disability is a circumstance, not a limitation. As for the government, she seeks inclusion that moves from paper to practice, funding rehabilitation centres and enforce accessibility.

While the private sector: should hire visually impaired professionals, support assistive technology and sponsor rehabilitation programmes. She urged the global community to partner with credible Nigerian NGOs doing life-changing work.

Speaking on some of its transformative projects, she said that RCB runs year-round programmes that directly impact communities: including free eye screenings with over 1,000 people screened annually, 1,000 glasses distributed, dozens of cataract referrals supported. This has helped to prevent avoidable blindness among low-income families.

“We also organise digital and vocational training for the visually impaired which has further created employment, entrepreneurship, and restored independence. Through our RCB Family Forum, over 1,000 parents and caregivers have been engaged that way, we are breaking stigma and strengthening support systems.” Ayinla says the biggest challenge remains long-term funding and multi-year partnerships.

On values that guides her leadership, she noted that faith anchors everything she does. Her leadership rests on selfless service, integrity, compassion, discipline, and the power of restoring hope. “Service is a calling, not a position. Our mission is simple. Disability must never determine destiny. With the right support, visually impaired persons can thrive and lead.”

She charged partners, donors, volunteers, and advocates to join RCB in building a Nigeria where every person-regardless of disability-can live with dignity, independence, and purpose.