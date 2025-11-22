Tosin Ojo Champions Data Mastery with Launch of 2025 Analytics Hackathon initiative

The Analytics Hackathon Challenge 2025, organised by global digital transformation leader Tosin Ojo, has been formally unveiled as a premier competition designed to elevate excellence in enterprise analytics and data-driven innovation. Renowned for his extensive work in STEM education, analytics, and strategic transformation, Ojo is introducing this challenge to inspire both emerging and established professionals to showcase mastery in solving complex, real-world business problems using enterprise-level data.

This year’s challenge brings together a distinguished panel of judges recognized for their depth of expertise across technology, analytics, and business strategy. The judging panel comprises Bayo Oyetoro, Ebenezer Adebiyi, Siddiqa Lawan, Okolie Rachel, Matthew Olufuwa, and Gbenga Adeyemoaccomplished leaders whose backgrounds span data science, enterprise systems, digital strategy, and product innovation. Their task is to evaluate submissions through a rigorous, merit-based process aligned with global best practices.

Participants will register and complete a comprehensive analysis using an enterprise-grade dataset. Each submission will undergo a strict authenticity and originality review, reinforcing the competition’s emphasis on integrity, creativity, and analytical excellence. Evaluation will center on technical depth, innovation, strategic relevance, clarity of insights, and the real-world value of the proposed solutions.

The initiative has also gained support from notable organisations such as Utiva and African Tech Journal, further strengthening its reach, credibility, and impact across Africa’s technology and innovation ecosystem. Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to developing world-class talent and advancing digital capability on the continent.

Speaking on the vision behind the competition, founder of the Digital Skills and Talent Foundation, Tosin Ojo, stated: “The world is entering a new era where data competence defines competitive advantage. This challenge is not just a contest; it is an opportunity for analysts to demonstrate depth, creativity, and problem-solving excellence at a world-class level. We are building a platform that recognises true expertise and prepares professionals to lead the future of digital transformation.”

Winners of the Analytics Hackathon Challenge 2025 will be announced on December 6, 2025, with finalists gaining enhanced visibility, professional recognition, and expanded opportunities for global engagement in analytics and digital innovation.