With young creators program, Zoho upskill varsity students

Zoho, a global technology company, has partnered with Babcock University through the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED) to empower students with hands-on digital skills in low-code application development. Through the Young Creators Program, Zoho trained over 50 students across disciplines including Computer Science, Business, and Information Technology to build business-ready applications using Zoho Creator, the company’s low-code development platform.

The three-day workshop introduced students to practical problem-solving using the latest advancements in cloud technology, enabling them to design and develop custom business solutions without advanced programming knowledge. The program also fostered a deeper understanding of how low-code tools can support entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said, “as part of our commitment to supporting local talent development in Nigeria, we are excited to collaborate with Babcock University to equip students with future-ready digital skills. Through the Young Creators Program, we aim to empower young innovators to build solutions that solve real business challenges while strengthening the local technology ecosystem.”

This initiative also marks the beginning of a broader strategic collaboration between Zoho and BCED. Both organisations will continue to work together to deliver additional training programs, interactive workshops and innovation-focused events. Discussions are also underway to add Zoho’s apps to BCED’s entrepreneurship curriculum, ensuring that students learn how they can apply digital solutions for various business problems.

Director of the Babcock Entrepreneurship Development Centre (BEDC) at Babcock University in Nigeria, Dr. Ayodeji Ajibade said, “we are committed to preparing our students for leadership in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Partnering with Zoho strengthens our mission by providing students with access to industry-standard tools and practical learning experiences that bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world application.”

The Young Creators Program forms part of Zoho’s global effort to promote digital literacy and support innovation among young people. Launched in 2022, the program has trained more than 2000+ students around the world, providing them with the tools and confidence to pursue careers and entrepreneurial ventures in the technology space.