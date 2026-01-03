Academy equips students with self-confidence, life-saving skills

Self-confidence, resilience and life-saving skills alongside strong academic foundations are key to redefining learning. Executive Director, Bergson Education, Ibeju-Lekki, Mrs. Rosberg Michael Esebuono, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to raising well-rounded children who embody integrity, creativity, and practical skills needed to thrive in a fast-changing world.

Speaking at the school’s event, Mrs. Esebuono reflected on the school’s inspiring journey from its humble beginnings with only a handful of pupils and teachers to becoming a beacon of excellence in academics, character development, and community building. She noted that the event was more than a celebration-it was a powerful statement of purpose, resilience, and transformation, highlighting Bergson’s unique blend of quality education, skills acquisition, and values-driven leadership.

Head Teacher, Ms. Felicia Owolo, echoed this vision as she commended the students for their dedication and applauded parents and staff for their unwavering support. She explained that Bergson’s curriculum goes beyond conventional learning, incorporating entrepreneurship, vocational training, and life-saving skills. In addition to core subjects such as English and Mathematics, students are exposed to French,

Spanish, and hands-on vocational courses designed to broaden their global outlook and practical competence.

Speaking on behalf of parents, the PTA Chairperson, Mrs. Salimon, praised the visible transformation in her children, particularly in their confidence and eloquence. She also appreciated the presence and support of special guests, including Dr. Ruth Oji of Pan-African University, Mr. Osaigbovo, Mrs. Monday, Mrs. Mohammed, Mrs. Uche, Mrs. Okeoma, Mrs. David, Mrs. Chukwu, Mrs. Ikechukwu, Ms. Chidimma, and other distinguished parents and educators.

Another parent, Mrs. Eucharia Ephraim, expressed pride in the school’s impact on her child. “This event shows how invested the school is in each child’s growth-academically and beyond. My son, Jonathan, has truly blossomed here,” she said.

For the students, the occasion was equally meaningful. Outgoing student, Aliyah Mohammed, described her journey at Bergson as “unforgettable,” while fellow student Chimamanda Uche and others pledged to uphold the school’s values wherever life takes them.

The celebration climaxed with the presentation of awards and certificates to outstanding students, drawing loud applause, cheers, and cultural chants that echoed Bergson Education’s inspiring motto: Excellence, Integrity, and Creativity.