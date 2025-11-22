Advocacy walk calls for early breast cancer detection among women

To raise awareness on early detection of breast cancer among women, an advocacy walk held on the streets of Victoria Island as dozens of women and men set out the stretched toward the Ikoyi Creek in Lagos. What looked like a routine corporate fitness exercise carried a far deeper purpose, urging women to prioritise early detection in a country where late diagnosis remains one of the biggest contributors to breast cancer fatalities.

The “From Green to Pink” initiative, led by employees of Beta Glass, placed advocacy at its core spotlighting the gaps that still exist in women’s health awareness and pushing for behavioural change around routine screenings. For many of the women who joined the walk, the campaign stirred personal reminders of close calls, lost loved ones, and the quiet fear that often keeps women from seeking help early.

“Too many women ignore the signs. Too many wait until it’s too late, one participant shared as the walk kicked off, noting how cultural silence and financial barriers often discourage women from acting early. When you see colleagues walking beside you, it reminds you that we are fighting a collective battle.”

The month-long awareness drive went beyond symbolic gestures. Women across the organisation received free breast cancer screenings—an intervention that several said they may not have pursued on their own. The goal, according to the organisers, was to normalise preventive care and ensure women are not forced to navigate the complexities of early detection alone.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of Beta Glass Plc, Alexander Gendis, said: “Our sustainability journey begins with our employees, our communities and the lives we touch every day. Our From ‘Green to Pink’ campaign puts the spotlight on breast cancer awareness, early detection, and access to care because timely action can save lives. By supporting women’s health and championing preventive care, we’re reaffirming our responsibility to the people who drive our success. We believe real impact happens when we care for both the planet and the people who depend on it.”

Human Resources Director, Beta Glass Plc, Gladys Umoh, added: “Beyond raising awareness about breast cancer and early detection, we’re championing a culture where every Beta Glass employee feels supported and empowered to prioritise their health. When we invest in their well-being, we invest in the collective strength of our company and our communities.”

The campaign also drew attention to the often-overlooked role of environmental exposure in increasing breast cancer risks. With growing research linking pollutants to higher vulnerability, the walk’s message widened beyond personal responsibility to systemic awareness and collective action. Yet the heart of the initiative remained the women walking, talking, and confronting a reality that affects one in eight women globally. Many held hands. Some walked in memory of beloved sisters, aunts or mothers. Others walked simply to remind themselves that their health matters.