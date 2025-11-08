COWAN deepens legacy of women empowerment with National Entrepreneurship Summit

For more than four decades, the Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN) has been a force for women’s economic empowerment, reaching into Nigeria’s 774 local councils to lift women out of poverty, drive entrepreneurship, and amplify their voices in governance. Born from the vision of its late founder, Bisi Ogunleye, the association’s journey depicts how a single idea centered on women’s self-reliance grew into a nationwide movement transforming lives from the grassroots upward.

Today, that legacy continues under the leadership of her daughter, Princess Adesola Ogunleye, who has not only sustained her mother’s vision but expanded it to fit the realities of a modern economy. This November, COWAN will convene its maiden National Entrepreneurship Summit and Exhibition (NESE) 2025, a in partnership with MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB).

Set to hold from November 18 to 20, 2025, in Lagos, the summit, themed “Empowering Entrepreneurs, Transforming Communities and Driving National Development,” will bring together business owners, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore how entrepreneurship can fuel inclusive growth and national development.

Speaking on the essence of the event, Princess Ogunleye said it is a celebration of resilience and innovation. “This Summit and Exhibition are a celebration of Nigerian enterprise, especially the creativity and strength of our women and youth. For 43 years, COWAN has supported women to rise from micro-level enterprises to major contributors in their communities. With MoMo PSB as our title sponsor and ambassador for NESE 2025, we are demonstrating that digital innovation and entrepreneurship are the twin pillars for building inclusive prosperity in Nigeria.

“Indeed, COWAN’s story is one of tangible impact. From market women in Osun to cooperative leaders in Kano, its cooperative model has fostered savings, granted access to loans, and built small businesses from the ground up. It has trained women in agriculture, promoted family planning and health awareness, and encouraged political participation.”

For the Vice National Coordinator of COWAN and Chairperson of the NESE 2025 Planning Committee, Mrs. Dorcas James, this new chapter is both timely and strategic. “This is the first summit of its kind in 43 years of our existence. It comes at a time when entrepreneurship in Nigeria needs a serious push, especially among women. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has opened opportunities for trade within Africa. Our women have products that can compete globally, and this summit is designed to help them scale up and access new markets. It’s not just an event, it’s a movement toward a stronger, more competitive economy led by women.”

James further noted that the summit will become an annual event, ensuring continued engagement and visibility for Nigerian entrepreneurs. “We are taking deliberate steps to link innovators to entrepreneurs, introduce technology to improve their products, and help them compete beyond Nigeria. This is about positioning women as economic players, not dependents,” she added.

Lagos State Coordinator of COWAN, Mrs. Akinwande Eunice Munminola noted that the organisation’s interventions are deeply personal. Having spent decades as an agricultural extension agent, she saw firsthand how COWAN changed the trajectory of countless women’s lives. “When I joined the Lagos State Government, I used to gather women together and teach them improved technologies for farming and processing. But most of them needed money. That’s when I was introduced to COWAN. Through COWAN, these women started saving, getting small loans, and growing their businesses. Some of them who started with little are now established entrepreneurs. The government is trying, yes, but COWAN complements those efforts in ways that truly touch lives,” she added.