Guardian Woman Festival 2026: Celebrating women at the seat of sovereignty

The Guardian Woman Festival 2026 is set to make an evolution on how women are convened, celebrated, and empowered in Nigeria. Taking place throughout March at the historic Federal Palace Hotel, the festival is delivered through a deliberate partnership between Guardian Woman and Federal Palace Hotel. This collaboration brings together media influence and a landmark national venue to host Nigeria’s first-ever month-long women’s festival, aligning women’s progress with the symbolism of independence at the very seat where Nigeria’s sovereignty was declared.

This strategic partnership enables a deeper, more intentional experience for women across sectors. The extended format creates space for sustained engagement, meaningful networking, and real collaboration, moving beyond one-day inspiration to long-term value creation. For women-led and women-centred businesses and initiatives, the festival offers a powerful platform for partnerships, visibility, and growth. At its core, the Guardian Woman Festival 2026 is about impact, access, and momentum, positioning women not just as participants but as drivers of economic and social progress.

ANITA ATHENA IBRU

– Executive Director at Federal Palace Hotel and Chief Strategy Officer, Global, The Guardian

As Creator of this festival, how does the month-long rollout elevate the value women can extract from the platform compared to the traditional one-day or week-long events in the ecosystem?

At the core of this festival is choice, time, and intention. Traditional one-day or even week-long events force women to compress their lives to fit a tight schedule. That model creates pressure, clashes, and missed opportunities. We deliberately moved away from that. A month-long rollout puts women back in control. It allows them to engage on their own terms, at their own pace, without having to choose one room, one panel, or one day over everything else competing for their attention.

By spreading the festival across 30 days, we replace urgency with access. Speakers and attendees who are usually pulled in multiple directions now have flexibility. People can join late, return more than once, and select the moments that matter most to them. Instead of one large, exhausting production that ends too quickly, we are curating shorter, focused experiences — one panel, one conversation, one presentation, paired with intentional networking or a reception. Each moment is designed to be clear, digestible, and impactful.

This structure also allows us to separate depth from noise. Serious business conversations stand on their own. Specialist sessions and fairs have their own space. Wellness, learning, visibility, and connection are no longer competing for attention; they are sequenced thoughtfully across the month. Some days carry sub-themes, making it easier for women to align their interests with specific dates and plan accordingly.

The real value lies in what time makes possible. Over a full month at Federal Palace Hotel, women move beyond quick inspiration into real immersion. Ideas are introduced, revisited, expanded, and applied. Relationships are not rushed; they are built. Learning is reinforced. Confidence grows steadily. Momentum has room to form.

This festival is not designed to be consumed in one sitting. It is designed to be experienced. Women don’t just show up once and leave; they return, re-engage, and evolve with the platform. By the end of the month, what they take away is not just motivation, but clarity, connection, and tangible growth that lasts well beyond March.

In line with the 2026 UN Women’s theme, “Give to Gain,” what transformational outcomes should women across sectors expect to unlock by plugging into this year’s programming?

At the heart of “Give to Gain” is a mindset shift women can no longer afford to ignore. For too long, women have been taught to give endlessly – time, care, ideas, labour – without pause, without strategy, and without expecting anything back. That model is broken. Giving without intention leads to burnout, not progress. The real power lies in discernment: knowing what deserves your energy, who is worth your generosity, and where your investment will grow.

The gain is not accidental. It is appreciation, influence, access, and growth. This year’s programming is built on that truth. Women who plug in are not being asked to give blindly. They are being invited to give wisely – to ideas that move markets, to communities that multiply value, and to collaborations that return influence and opportunity. When a woman learns to invest her insight, her voice, or even her capital in the right place, society wins alongside her.

At The Guardian Nigeria, we understand the weight of trust that comes with convening women across sectors. That is why we show up not just as storytellers, but as curators and connectors. Through our platforms – including Guardian Woman and Guardian Angels – we have already done the groundwork: identifying the voices, ventures, and opportunities that matter. The strongest outcome women should expect is not just content, but who they are brought into the room with.

“Give to Gain” becomes real when women invest in each other with clarity and purpose. In this space, insight becomes influence. Expertise opens doors. Collaboration creates capital. Visibility expands through shared action, not competition.

Women across sectors can expect access to knowledge that sharpens decision-making, to networks that unlock markets, and to platforms that accelerate leadership and economic power. This is not about charity. It is about strategy. It is about leaving richer in perspective, in confidence, in connections, and in possibility. When women give with intention, they don’t lose. They multiply.



OLUYEMISI FAJIMOLU

– Chief of Staff / Marketing Specialist at Federal Palace Hotel

Federal Palace has deep historical significance as the nation’s independence destination. How is the hotel leveraging this legacy to power an empowering experience for women attending the festival?

At Federal Palace, legacy is more than a story – it’s a launchpad. As Nigeria’s iconic independence destination, our grounds have hosted moments that shaped a nation, and in March 2026, we’re channelling that same spirit of possibility into women’s empowerment. For The Guardian Woman Festival, we’re transforming our heritage spaces into platforms where women can own their voice, amplify their impact, and step boldly into their next chapter. The same halls that witnessed history will now witness women rewriting it through conversations, collaborations, and catalytic experiences designed to inspire, elevate, and ignite new paths of leadership.

From an operational perspective, what unique value propositions – spaces, services, or partnerships is Federal Palace deploying to reinforce its positioning as a catalyst location for women’s growth and visibility?

Federal Palace is powering the festival with intentional, high-impact offerings. From our purpose-designed conference spaces outfitted for seamless idea exchange, networking, and content creation, to curated hospitality experiences that make every woman feel seen and valued, we’re crafting an environment where ideas thrive, and influence expands.

We’re also activating partnerships with women-led brands, spotlighting female creatives, and offering dedicated relaxation, dining, and business-support zones that ensure every guest can connect, recharge, and shine. Operationally, experientially, and symbolically in March 2026, Federal Palace is positioning itself as the premium location for women’s visibility, growth, and game-changing collaboration.



Ijeoma Thomas-Odia

– Editor, Guardian Woman, Guardian Angels, The Guardian Nigeria

With the festival entering its third year, what measurable shifts in women’s narratives, visibility, and influence have you seen through Guardian Woman’s editorial lens?

Entering its third year, The Guardian Woman Festival has moved from awareness to influence. From an editorial standpoint, the most measurable shift is demand. Women are no longer passive subjects of coverage; they are actively seeking visibility, positioning, and narrative ownership on The Guardian Woman platform.

Editorially, the narrative has evolved from celebration alone to substance. Women want their work documented, their leadership validated, and their voices amplified within a trusted national media institution. The festival has also sharpened its influence. Stories published through Guardian Woman increasingly travel beyond print into policy conversations, partnerships, and professional recognition. That feedback loop is measurable in engagement, repeat features, and the calibre of women aligning with the platform year after year. In essence, Guardian Woman has become more than a media product; it is now an enabling ecosystem.

Strategically, how has the partnership with Federal Palace strengthened the platform’s ability to scale storytelling, spotlight female leadership, and expand the festival’s national relevance?

Strategically, the partnership with Federal Palace has materially elevated the Guardian Woman platform from a content initiative to a nationally resonant movement. Federal Palace is not just a venue; it is a historic monument in Nigeria’s independence journey. Anchoring women’s stories within that legacy confers legitimacy, permanence, and national weight to women’s narratives. By situating the festival in a space where Nigeria’s sovereignty was first realised, we are making a clear statement: women’s leadership and contributions are central to the national story. This historic alignment strengthens our editorial authority, sharpens the impact of our storytelling, and positions female leadership within the broader context of nation-building.

From a scale perspective, Federal Palace provides the physical, symbolic, and reputational infrastructure required to expand reach. It enables us to attract higher-calibre stakeholders, amplify media interest, and deliver immersive storytelling that transcends print and becomes experiential. The result is increased national relevance, deeper audience engagement, and a stronger platform for spotlighting women whose influence deserves both visibility and historical context.



UVIE PEILE

– Partnerships Lead, Guardian Woman Festival/Federal Palace Hotel

From a partnership’s standpoint, how is the festival curating high-value networks that translate into tangible business, career, and investment opportunities for women?

This festival is creating the confidence and clarity many women need to step into investment, business, and leadership spaces, especially in markets like Nigeria that have long been male-dominated. Partnerships are not formed for show; they are built with clear outcomes in mind. The focus is on bringing the right people into the same room: decision-makers, investors, business leaders, and women who are ready to grow. Through intentional sessions such as small roundtables, focused networking, brand showcases, and investment-led conversations, women are not just meeting people; they are meeting opportunity. The aim is practical and direct: every woman who engages should leave with something concrete, a potential partner, a contract lead, access to capital, or a relationship that moves her career or business forward.

Looking at the ecosystem, what untapped collaborations or cross-sector alliances should women expect to access by engaging fully in this year’s edition?

This year’s festival goes beyond the usual women-only spaces. Women should expect access to new alliances across finance, technology, creative industries, hospitality, policy, wellness, and impact-driven businesses. These are sectors that rarely intersect meaningfully, and that is where the opportunity lies. By hosting the festival at Federal Palace Hotel, a place known for influence and history, the festival creates powerful intersections. Investors meet founders. Corporate leaders meet creatives. Policymakers meet innovators. These connections are designed to open new markets, spark fresh ventures, and position women not just as participants but as decision-makers and power players shaping the future economy.

