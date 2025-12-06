Herconomy’s Breastmilk money dominates Eurobest Awards 2025

Herconomy has delivered a landmark win for African innovation, emerging as one of the biggest winners at the Eurobest Awards 2025 after clinching four major honours including the coveted Grand Prix for its pioneering financial product, the Breastmilk Money Account. The achievement positions the women-focused fintech as a global force in purpose-driven innovation and showcases Nigeria’s growing influence in world-class creative and social-impact solutions.

Herconomy, in collaboration with its creative partner, Serviceplan Group, swept the Grand Prix, gold, silver, and bronze categories an unprecedented feat for a Nigerian fintech at the prestigious European awards. The Breastmilk Money initiative was celebrated as a breakthrough example of creativity, healthcare innovation, and culturally attuned financial design.

At the centre of the organisation’s winning streak is the Breastmilk Money Account, a first-of-its-kind financial product built to support mothers by transforming breastfeeding into an opportunity for long-term savings and family stability. The account enables mothers to save the equivalent cost of baby formula while breastfeeding, with funds growing at 14.3 percent interest over two years a duration aligned with global breastfeeding recommendations. The result is a seamless integration of maternal health, financial literacy, and economic empowerment.

With the rising cost of infant formula and increasing financial pressure on mothers, Herconomy’s product delivers a dual-impact solution: it promotes healthier child-feeding practices while creating a future savings pool for families. The Breastmilk Money Account has been widely praised for blending empathy, human insight, and financial innovation in a way that responds directly to the lived realities of mothers across Africa.

At the 2025 Eurobest Awards, the product received top honours across highly competitive categories: Grand Prix – Healthcare, Health & Wellness: Awareness and Advocacy; Brand-led Education and Awareness: Direct. Gold – Creative Data: Culture and Context, Single-Market Campaign. Silver – Glass: Product or Service and Bronze – Healthcare, Health & Wellness: Awareness and Advocacy; Brand-led Education and Awareness: Creative Data.

Speaking on the global recognition, Founder and CEO of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, underscored the product’s purpose-driven origin. “Breastmilk Money was created to respond to a very real need. Too many mothers face financial strain at the exact moment when they should be receiving more support, not less,” she said. “This international recognition proves that when innovation is designed with genuine care and purpose, it has the power to transform lives. We are deeply honoured to see African creativity and real-world impact celebrated on such a global platform.”

The awards highlight Herconomy’s broader mission to close the financial inclusion gap for women through culturally relevant products and community-driven solutions. They also signal a growing global appreciation for African-led innovation that tackles systemic social challenges with bold, contextually grounded ideas.

Herconomy attributed part of the campaign’s success to its collaboration with Serviceplan Group, noting that the agency’s strategic and creative leadership helped elevate a local insight into a globally resonant product narrative. The synergy between both teams reinforced how purpose-led collaboration can unlock world-class outcomes.

From Nigeria to the European creative stage and beyond, the Breastmilk Money Account is now driving a global conversation about maternal support, financial empowerment, and women-centered innovation. It stands as a transformative model demonstrating that fintech can deliver not just financial services, but meaningful change rooted in compassion, culture, and impact