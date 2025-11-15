Child Care Trust advocates educational inclusion of children with disabilities

The Child Care Trust (CCT) has called upon both the government and private sector to take decisive action in promoting educational inclusion for girls and children living with disabilities.

CCT Director, Harmony Ibe, emphasised that these vulnerable groups often face significant social ostracism, and therefore, policymakers must prioritise creating and enforcing inclusive educational policies that safeguard their rights and well-being.

She explained that the event served as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure that every child has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive.

Mrs. Ibe made this known at the 20th memorial celebration for the former First Lady of Nigeria and founder of the Child Care Trust, late Chief Stella Obasanjo, held at CCT premises, Bwari, Abuja. The event honoured her legacy and commitment to improving the lives of children in Nigeria.

The celebration featured a variety of engaging activities that showcased the talents and creativity of students from special schools. Highlights included song performance by the students, a dramatic playlet that conveyed messages of empathy and inclusion, and an exhibition displaying artwork and projects created by the children.

Among the key moments of the day was the presentation of trophies to the winners of an essay competition that aimed to inspire young minds on the importance of inclusivity in education. The competition saw the participation of five schools in Abuja, and the results were eagerly anticipated.

Chinedu Peter from Junior Secondary School Bwari 1 emerged as the overall winner, earning a commendable score of 68 percent. Peniel Nissi from De-Gopherwood Montessori School secured the second position with a score of 63 percent, while Maryam Abdulrazaq from Triple Value Academy took home the third-place trophy with a score of 57 percent.

Mrs. Ibe noted that the event is to celebrate the achievements and academic contributions of students and also underscored the need for greater support and inclusive practices for all children, particularly those with disabilities.

She notes, “the exhibition and performances showcased at the event are a testament to the incredible potential of individuals with disabilities. Society needs to embrace and support children with disabilities rather than discriminate against them. Many families experience challenges due to misconceptions surrounding disabilities, and it’s vital to change this narrative. Girls and children with disabilities should have equal access to educational opportunities.”

Programme coordinator, Lucy Dickson emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private schools to ensure that special educators are available for children with special needs. She encouraged parents and institutions to identify children with special needs early on, noting that timely intervention can significantly impact their educational journey.

“Establishing legal protections for girls and children with special needs is crucial. We must address the negative attitudes that persist in our society,” she stated, urging both parents and the broader community to advocate for and protect these children.

The former first lady of Edo State, Eki Igbinedion, praised the commendable efforts of Stella Obasanjo, highlighting the enduring legacy of her Child Care Trust. She encouraged Nigerians to continue their support for children living with disabilities and to build inclusive structures that promote their well-being and development.