Durotoye, George-Ogan, six others emerge Human Heroes 2025 awardees

Leadership expert and global speaker, Fela Durotoye, founder, Women in Leadership Advancement Network, (WILAN) Global, Abosede George-Ogan, are amongst the eight individuals honoured with the Human Heroes Awards at the grand finale of the Visionary Leadership Conference (VLC) 2025.

Durotoye was honoured with the Chief Sponsor Award for his exceptional commitment to opening doors and elevating emerging leaders; George-Ogan, got the Voice of Equity Award for her courageous advocacy in advancing women’s leadership and policy reform. CEO, Venia Group, Kola Oyeneyin was celebrated with the Exemplary Leader Award for his integrity-driven leadership and transformative influence on emerging entrepreneurs. Founder/CEO SKLD Integrated Services Ltd, Temilola Adepetun was recipient of the Legacy Leader Award for her visionary stewardship and enduring leadership succession.

Honoured with the Empathy in Action Award for her remarkable impact across education, healthcare, and youth empowerment is Executive Director, MTN Nigeria Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, while Chief Human Resources Officer at Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, was recognised as the Wellbeing Champion for redefining people-first leadership in corporate institutions.

Seasoned human capital executive, Uche Lotanna-Anajemba, bagged the Inclusive Innovator Award for her groundbreaking DEI leadership and systems design and Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (SAMI), honoured with the Resilient Institution Award for its unwavering commitment to sickle cell advocacy and community-centred healthcare.

The dinner event was filled with heartfelt celebration brought together leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across Africa to honour individuals and institutions shaping the continent’s future. The ceremony celebrated those whose work reflects empathy, integrity, equity, innovation, and transformative impact.

Speaking at the event, Founder of IMMERSE Coaching Company and convener of the Visionary Leadership Conference (VLC), Debola Deji-Kurunmi popularly known as DDK reaffirmed the mission of the awards adding that the honorees span diverse sectors, including social impact, financial services, gender equity, enterprise development, institutional transformation, and national advocacy.

In a keynote address delivered by Durotoye, he emphasised on the collective responsibility of leaders to reshape national and continental narratives. “We have seen leaders who prioritise assets over people, we have seen managers who didn’t care less about whether they are tearing people apart from their families, or whether they are deploying their staff to their greatest areas of strengths” He however noted that there is need for transformative power of sponsorship, value-driven leadership, and to raise leaders who elevate others.

Throughout the evening, the award stories highlighted leaders who have not only excelled professionally but have shaped cultures, inspired communities, and expanded possibilities for countless lives.